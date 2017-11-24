On Nov. 2 at 5 a.m., nine players and two coaches of the Cobourg Collegiate Wolves senior girls basketball team boarded a coach bus and headed south of the border for this year's annual trip to the U.S.

After a seven-hour ride, the Wolves met the coaching staff and players of the Duquesne Dukes in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Duquesne is a Division 1 school which plays in the Atlantic-10 conference. The coaches had set up chairs for our team to watch a practice in preparation for an upcoming game. The level of intensity and speed of the practice was incredible. The Dukes had two team members on scholarship from Canada (Toronto and Montreal).

After a quick stop to buy some team gear, coaches and players headed 15 minutes down the street to the University of Pittsburgh (Atlantic Coast Athletic Conference) to meet the Director of Operations and tour the Pitt basketball facilities. The girls then headed off to see the sights of this unique city including Heinz Field, PNC Park and Point of View, a 2006 landmark public sculpture in bronze depicting George Washington and the Seneca leader Guyasuta, with their weapons down, in a face-to-face meeting in October 1770. The two men met at this spot while Washington was in the area examining land for future strategic use. It was an interesting piece of history and an incredible view.

The next morning, the Wolves team headed south to Morgantown and the University of West Virginia, where they met up with former NFL player and WVU linebacker Marc Magro. Marc had set up a tour of the football and basketball facilities at the school. Highlights of this campus visit included a 15 minute shootaround on the practice floor of the Mountaineers Womens' team and 15 minute motivational video celebrating the team's Big 12 Championship in 2016-17 with several of the Mountaineers in attendance.

Without question, the highlight of the trip was the college football game on the following day, where the team sat in Milan-Puskar Mountaineer Stadium and watched West Virginia play Big 12 rival Iowa State. U.S. college football is a unique spectacle that the girls had not experienced before and they were quite amazed by all the traditions and the importance of it all to the locals. The game ended with a tense, home team victory by 4 points and an entire stadium with arms around each other singing Country Roads by John Denver.

On Sunday, the Wolves headed back to Cobourg Collegiate, marking the end of the 15th successful edition of this trip to the US. The CCI Wolves Boys Basketball team heads out on Nove. 29 to Indiana for the next one.

