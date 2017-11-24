NORTHUMBERLAND -- There is a "serious housing crisis" in Northumberland as winter descends, say those who have issued an official "call to action" directed at community politicians, service clubs, agencies, the faith community and individuals.



Rental vacancies are so low in Northumberland County that it makes it "harder to find a place to live than in Toronto," according to the Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee.



As a result, (low-income people) receiving Ontario Works or Disability Support Program financial support "cannot afford to pay average market rents," states a media release from the committee.



The working poor face the same housing shortage in Northumberland.



Committee co-chair Kristina Nairn said in an interview Wednesday that a 2013 consultant's report said "about 1,000 to 2,000 persons are estimated to be homeless (in Northumberland) or at very high risk, at any point."



And for those who are homeless (defined as being without stable, permanent or appropriate housing and no immediate expectation of achieving that) "shelter spaces at Cornerstone and Transition are fully occupied" taking away this option of emergency housing at this time.



"While the Cobourg Police Services headquarters on King Street West has provided a warming area with washroom facilities, "it is being utilized far more than was expected," the release continues.



"We are facing a serious housing crisis and winter has not yet arrived!"



With the issuance of the "alert" the committee hopes that faith groups and service clubs will "mobilize" as well as municipalities and others.



"Homeowners could consider sharing their vacant rooms by contacting the HomeShare program offered through Cornerstone," the group also suggests.



"Citizens can also communicate with their elected representatives to discuss this crisis which needs (our) community leaders' attention. "These are just some of the ways in which the community could help right now to address the serious need for housing."



The committee states that if the county is truly a caring community "concerned for the health and safety of all its residents" action must be taken now to provide the housing that is so desperately needed.



Most people aren't choosing to be without a roof over their heads.



"We have to start by increasing awareness and putting this on the community as a whole's radar," Nairn said. "People need to be aware of housing, income and food security issues so that they engage their elected officials in it. Elected officials need to be engaged so that public policies are affected."



She noted that: "Although charity type of supports like clothing and food donations are required to support people's immediate needs, policies and strategies that are geared toward social justice and human rights are needed to make a difference that actually get at the root causes of the problems."



For more information, you can contact the co-chair of the committee, Kristina Nair 1-866-888-4577 ext 1252 or e-mail knairn@hkpr.on.ca



Call to action

After the Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee's call for action and the Federal Government's release of its National Housing Strategy, Northumberland County's Warden issued this statement in a media release.

"With Northumberland County Council having proclaimed November 22nd as Housing Awareness Day in conjunction with National Housing Day, we applaud the Federal Government for committing, on this day, to a National Housing Strategy, dedicating long-term funding to homelessness, and beginning long-term investment in affordable housing," stated County Warden Mark Walas. "There is strong alignment between this strategy and Council's commitment to ending chronic homelessness and developing affordable housing strategies in Northumberland."

The county release summaries the various parts of the federal housing strategy as including:

Reducing chronic homelessness by 50 per cent;

Removing more than 530,000 households from housing need;

Creating 100,000 new housing units;

Repairing and renewing 300,000 existing housing units; and

Protecting an additional 385,000 households from losing an affordable place to live.



