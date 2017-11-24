Murdoch Mysteries filming in Cobourg

COBOURG - Parking in the area of Victoria Hall will be limited in the coming days, as Murdoch Mysteries returns to Cobourg for some exterior shots.

Shaftesbury Murdoch XI Inc. Has released an announcement that filming will take place at the rear of Victoria Hall and on Third Street between King and Albert streets on Nov. 27 from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Exterior dressing of the vicinity in preparation for the shoot will take place Nov. 26, and shooting will wrap up Nov. 28.

The majority of the company's large vehicles will be in the Second Street parking lot. As well, the crew requires the closure of Third Street between King and Albert between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 27 and parking for equipment and vehicles on the west side of Second Street between King and Albert streets.

Parking at the Second Street lot will be reserved for this shoot, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles will begin arriving Sunday morning, and parking will be reserved on Second Street, starting at 3 p.m Sunday.

In addition, parking spaces on King Street East (both sides) between Division and McGill streets are to be kept clear for picture and production vehicles between 7 a.m. Nov. 27 and 7 p.m Nov. 28.

Brief intermittent traffic stoppages will occur on King St. E. between 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 27 and on King and Division streets between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 28.

Notification is being provided to residents in the vicinity of Division Street and King Street East.

Seen Mondays on CBC at 8 p.m., Murdoch Mysteries is set in 1904. Now in its 11th season, it explores the intriguing world of Detective William Murdoch (played by Yannick Bisson), who pioneers advanced forensic techniques to solve a variety of challenging crimes.

