Meet Port Hope's Mayor for a Day

PORT HOPE - Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson had a shadow as he went about his business Tuesday "' Adam Jamnicky of St. Anthony Elementary School.



Adam started the day as a guest at the Port Hope Chamber of Commerce Mayor's Breakfast downtown, and went on to accompany the mayor through his morning meetings and take a tour of municipal facilities. He reported to Town Hall in the evening for a council meeting.



Adam is the son of Jana and Vlad Jamnicky



As well as a Grade 7 student, he is a member of Port Hope's Yukon Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, with hopes of being a pilot one day.



Part of the selection process was having applicants explain why they wanted to be mayor for a day Sanderson said at the breakfast meeting "' and the reasons ranged from wanting to tell people what to do to wishing to drive a nice car.



"I think there were a lot of reasons I wanted to be mayor, and I think it's important for our council and our municipality to get not only ideas from adults but children as well "' I feel children are outside and active and exploring the town a lot more than adults," Adam told the group in attendance.



At council in the evening, Adam wore the chain of office and sat next to the mayor.



This contest is open to students in Grades 7 and 8 each year during Local Government Week, Sanderson said at council.



"We receive all the letters that come in with all the reasons they would like to be mayor and their concerns for the town and the community and how they would like to see things change," Sanderson said.



"We read Adam's letter, and it was outstanding."



The mayor read the letter to council, sharing Adam's thoughts on the importance of input from young people, and on how the experience could change his life and perceptions.



He also thought the prize of a pizza party for his class would be cool.



"I would like to talk about my concerns in the town and what I would like to implement as mayor," Adam wrote.



He listed all the things he loved about his home town, like swimming at the Jack Burger Sports Complex and the wealth of information on the municipal website.



"Finally, the amount of green space in Port Hope is awesome," he added.



However, he would like to replace the streetlights with LED lighting to save money and energy.



"And you should create a monthly contest for kids like an art contest or a writing contest," he suggested. Another suggestion he had for young people was a choose-your-own-adventure type of activity.



"Port Hope should have its own signature things," he added.



He likes the banners on the Cobourg streetlight poles "' perhaps Port Hope could have specially painted streetlight poles.



Sanderson shared some of the views young people have of the town from reading their contest entries, both pro and con.



The young people expressed a wish for more public transportation, more job opportunity, extracurricular activities to encourage fitness, more downtown parking, more events that cater to families, better roads, more sidewalks, better ways to deal with vandalism, bullying and littering, more investment in the beaches, more tree planting, an environmental camp, more help for the homeless and needy, and a Swiss Chalet and hospital closer to home.



Among the things they love about Port Hope were the friendly community, the fishing derby that teaches young people to fish, the Capitol Theatre, the parks, the library the sports programs and the best burger in Ontario (Olympus Burger).



"Everyone treats each other like family," one young person wrote.



"People who live here bring happiness to my day," another stated.



"I really think the youth in this community have got it "' I hope the rest of us get it too," Sanderson said.



Adam called the meeting to order, asked for a moment of quiet reflection, made a few announcements and, at the appropriate time, called an adjournment. The mayor took a moment at that time to present him with a certificate and a gift bag of Port Hope memorabilia.



cnasmith@postmedia.com