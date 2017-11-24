Cramahe considers hiking development charges

CRAMAHE TWP. -- With an eye on revenue, Cramahe Twp. council is reviewing development fees. Although the current bylaw establishing fees doesn't expire until December 2018, with up to 600 new residential homes planned, Cramahe wants to fast-track higher fees to take effect early in 2018.

Bob Clark and Hugh Stewart of Clark Consulting, hired for an estimated $8,500 to review and recommend new fees, told council Tuesday that new proposed fees based on the premise new development growth "must pay its fair share" to offset costs for policing, fire, utilities, recreation facilities, public works and other municipal services. Their study and proposed rates are posted on the Cramahe Twp. website, qualifying as public notice. Council plans to hold a public meeting in early January to hear any comments and then move ahead on a new bylaw and new fees.

Currently, the Cramahe Twp. residential development fee of $9,604.93 is based on 2013 calculations.Clark Consultants says the 2017 "justified" fee should be $10,564.56 for any residential lot in the township. In Colborne, an additional $6,316 (4,688.43 currently) will be added for residential water and sewer costs;$9.73 justified ($7.03 currently) per square metre non-residential.

A building permit fee is an additional cost for any new development which could bring the cost of a new residence in Colborne up to $18,000 or more.

Clark Consulting is also recommending solar and wind turbine projects generating over 100kw of electricity also be levied a development fee of $8,413.72($7,223.55 currently).

A comparison with development charges in neighbouring municipalities, from highest to lowest, is as follows for residential then non-residential development.:

Port Hope: $18,938 residential; $27.77-$77.93 per square metre non-residential.

Cobourg: $17,094 residential; $74.92 square metre non-residential.

Cramahe Twp.: new $10,564.56 (current $9,604.93) residential;$18.24square metre ($14,93) non-residential.

Alwick-Haldimand Twp.: $9,015.22 plus water residential; $15.93 square metre plus water non-residential.

Quinte West: $8,654 serviced/$4,013 unserviced residential; $44.20 square meter non-residential

Brighton: $8,282 served/$5,442 unserviced residential; $49.51/$18.46 square metre non-residential.

Hamilton Twp.: $6,101 residential; $6.49 square meter non-residential.

Trent Hills: $5,600 residential; $13.60 square metre non-residential.

"We've always gone lower" with development fees Coun. Ed Van Egmond noted. "I think it's very important to remain competitive. If we price ourselves outside our competing neighbours, I worry for that growth."

"We defer to council on making that decision," Mr. Clark said. "If you don't seek revenues through this process then it falls to another source -- the existing ratepayers."

Mayor Marc Coombs said, "We're now going to have all kinds of homes and industry. We're got to get ahead of the curve."