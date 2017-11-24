Big Christmas weekend ahead in Port Hope

PORT HOPE - It's a big weekend in Port Hope, with the Candlelight Christmas Walk and Lighting Ceremony and Moonlight Madness Friday evening "' not to mention the Santa Claus parade.



If your shopping list needs trimming, the Green Wood Coalition invites you to make a stop at 18 Ontario St. For their seasonal arts-and-crafts sale and open house. An eclectic collection of creative vendors will be offering their one-of-a-kind handmade goods, and "' during Moonlight Madness and parade times "' you can duck out of the cold for a quick visit and a cup of hot chocolate.



Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.



---



COBOURG - Cobourg Police Service thanks members of the community for the generous way they've come through on their winter-clothing drive, and reminds everyone that it all wraps up Nov. 25.



On that day, they will be downtown during the Countdown to Christmas event with hopes of filling up a cruiser with children's coats, mittens, hats, scarves and other winter-clothing items from infant's sizes to size 12 "' all of which will go to those in need in our community.



Be a holiday hero and help keep the children warm!



For more information, call Constable McKeen at 905-372-6821.



--



COBOURG - The Cobourg Dance Club dances continue through the holiday season "' Dec. 8 and Jan. 5, as well as this Friday night.



These events take place at the Columbus Community Centre at 232 Spencer St. E. They run from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and your $10 admission includes spot dances and door prizes (as well, a $2 meal ticket is available at the door for the buffet).



Sometimes they do something a little special, like the black-and-white theme for Jan. 5.



And for the holidays, they are planning a big dinner-dance event on Dec. 15 that includes a buffet-style turkey dinner at 6:30 p.m. with dancing to follow. But be aware "' tickets must be purchased in advance for this one, and the deadline is Dec. 8.



If you're interested, tickets are $30 per person, available by e-mailin info@cobourgdanceclub.com or calling John at 289-927-1260.



---



GRAFTON - The church that has brought you the 100 Mile Diet event each September for 10 years actually follows the same philosophy for its Snowflake Luncheon and Marketplace each holiday season.



St. Andrew's United Church in Grafton will host the event again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with attic treasures and a Christmas nook with new and gently used items, as well as baked goods and craft items by members.



They will also welcome back some of the vendors they hosted in September, such as Pure Joy Herbal Creations with soaps and personal products, Tallboots Farm with a variety of preserves and alpaca products from the Great Canadian Alpaca Ranch.



And as much as possible, they've tried to source the luncheon locally as well. The menu is shepherd's pie, cole slaw, vegetables and biscuits, with their famous apple ambrosia for dessert.



St. Andrew's is located at 137 Old Danforth Rd., and this year's edition should be a bit roomier as they are locating their marketplace upstairs and reserving the downstairs as their lunch room. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $10 for adults and $3 for children under 12.



---



COBOURG - If you're looking for a musical jump-start for your holiday spirit, the Oriana Singers present A Northumberland Wassail Saturday at Trinity United Church Nov. 25.



Artistic director Markus Howard has put together a concert that will transport you "' through the power of music, costuming and décor "' back to the turn of the century in Northumberland County.



The 60-voice choir, accompanied by the masterful Robert Grandy and joined by a string quartet, will sing selections evoking the many elements of the winter season, including worship, peace, snow and parties.



And to help bring the holiday spirit to life, there will be carol singing and seasonal refreshments of hot apple cider and treats.



The church is located at 284 Division St., and tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available from the Burnham Family Farm Market as well as at the door.



---



COBOURG "' As far as the Choral Legacy choir is concerned, We Need A Little Christmas.



Their Dec. 2 concert of the same name invites you to enjoy just that "' take a break from your holiday preparations for an afternoon of Christmas music.



The choir has special accompaniment this year, as Elizabeth Barlow provides a selection of pieces on the harp. As well, the afternoon includes sing-alongs and light refreshments.



The show begins at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church (284 Division St. Cobourg), and tickets are $10 at the door.



For more information, visit www.chorallegacy.com.



---



COBOURG "' If you are one of those men who loves to sing "' maybe one of those guys who finds himself harmonizing when a favourite song comes on the radio "' you're just the kind of visitor the Ganaraska Chordesmen are looking for at their guest night next Tuesday.



These guys totally get that feeling, and they've planned an evening that includes learning a song, listening to a quartet and an octet from their chapter, and just enjoying the fellowship of other men who love singing too.



The idea, of course, is to have you consider becoming a member, and no formal training or music-reading ability is required "' just the ability to carry a tune. The Ganaraskals provide all the tools you need from there.



The event takes place Nov. 28 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the HTM Insurance building at 1185 Elgin St. W., Cobourg. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.



However, due to limited space, RSVPs are required. To reserve your spot, contact Rick Faulkner at 289-829-0901 or goldenthroat@hotmail.com.



---



Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.