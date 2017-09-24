David Piccini of Port Hope is the new Progressive Conservative candidate for Northumberland-Peterborough South.

Piccini is on the 2018 ballot after being declared his party's candidate Friday at a nomination meeting.

It's his second stab at an elected seat; Piccini ran in Ottawa-Vanier.

Piccini's parents are architect Reno Piccini and Barbara Piccini of Trinity College School.

PC Leader Patrick Brown issued a statement.

“I congratulate David on his nomination as the Ontario PC candidate for Northumberland-Peterborough South,” he stated.

“David understands the importance of public service, and has gained unique experience as an analyst at Agriculture Canada as well as working for the Minister of International Trade. He currently works as an advisor to the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, where he has developed a deep understanding of the challenges the Liberal government’s reckless cuts to health care have had on Ontario families and seniors.

The riding is currently held by MP Lou Rinaldi.