NORTHUMBERLAND -- Some people do not recognize there are hungry people here in Northumberland, County Warden Mark Walas said during a ceremony Wednesday recognizing the 14 county food banks that work to feed them.



"Hunger Awareness Week is an opportunity to call attention to the important work of our local food banks, and to raise awareness about the state of hunger, locally," he said.



It is a "solvable" problem and "through the Food 4 All Warehouse, Northumberland County seeks to alleviate hunger by providing a sustainable supply of local food and essential items to local programs that feed individuals and families in need," the Warden continued.



The food warehouse, located in Cobourg, supplies food banks, school breakfast programs and other initiatives, and every year distributes about $1.5-million pounds of food.



Sixty-five percent of this goes to low income residents and working poor through food banks in Northumberland, he said.



Certificates of recognition were given to representatives of the food banks and most of the 14 across the county were represented at the council session.



The entire list includes:



Hasting and Roseneath Ministerial Food Bank

Community Works in Hamilton Township

Campbellford Fare Share Food Bank

Campbellford Salvation Army

Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank Cobourg

Cobourg Salvation Army

Blessing Cupboard Colborne

Cramahe Food Bank

Brighton Fare Share Food Bank

Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank Port Hope

Port Hope Community Health Centre

Port Hope Salvation Army

7 Hill Community Pantry; and

Alderville Community Food Banks

During a recent interview, Alderville First Nation Chief Jim Bob Marsden said that through the Bear Paw Jamboree held this pas summer, a donation of $675 was given to the Alderville Food Bank to add to the food received from the county's food warehouse.



In fact, businesses, individuals and group donations of food and money are received by the food banks in Northumberland on an on-going basis because of the awareness of the need. Every month, 2,000 people look to food banks and associated programs to put food on their tables, the Warden said.



Of these, about 725 are under the age of 18.



vmacdonald@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald