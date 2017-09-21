A new temporary artwork will soon take shape along the river wall at Cavan Street in Port Hope.

The municipality has brought in artist Dominique Boisvenue, also known as Mique Michelle, to create the work as part of the Cultivate Festival and Critical Mass Mini MEGA Print Project.

Cultivate runs Friday through Sunday in and around Memorial Park.

"Mique's distinctive mural of a wild salmon aims to highlight the arts and cultural activities taking place in the community this weekend, as well as the Municipality's annual salmon migration," states Jim McCormack, director of parks, recreation and culture with the Municipality of Port Hope, in a news release. "The downtown will be brimming with art over the next few days and this initiative helps to extend the activities to include our river."

Fully immersed in the cultural events happening in a

The artist, who lives in Field in northern Ontario, has also designed a MEGA print for Critical Mass' Steamroller Printing event, another art event this weekend on Queen Street.

She'll also facilitate a 40-foot geese mural at Cultivate.

The artist has worked in France, Mexico and the U.S., focusing on mixed media. Her work can be found hanging on gallery walls and outside on public buildings and other venues.

Other Cultivate attractions include live music from Said The Whale, Fred Penner, Terra Lightfoot, Jenny Whiteley, Evening Hymns, Digging Roots, and Sheesham and Lotus, as well as a play area, local brewers with craft beers and food vendors, including Rey Ray's Taco Truck, Vintage Pizza Pie, Ruby's Cotton Candy and more.

Cookbook authors and chefs, including Joel MacCharles, Signe Langford, Matt Demille and Kevin McKenna will also be on hand to offer workshops.