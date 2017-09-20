PHAI on target, Port Hope council told

PORT HOPE - When Craig Hebert, the Port Hope Area Initiative general manager, was asked by Port Hope council Tuesday about the budget for the Historic Waste Program Management Office, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, he said "we get that question a lot," noting that councillors and other residents see a lot of PHAI people working in the area.

"Our total budget for the PHAI is $1.28 billion. A little over a billion in Port Hope. Two hundred and seventy-eight in Port Grandy "¦ about 23% of that has been spent to date. "

Hebert said the Port Hope Area Initiative "in terms of our estimated (total) at the completion of the project, we are on target to meet that total budget commitment.

"An awful lot of work has been done, the access road and prefatory work in Port Hope, the road upgrades, the treatment plants have been built "¦ all of the environmental monitoring "¦ in terms of Port Grandy it is about half done in terms of remediation."

Canada's largest remediation project, he said, "Is on track to begin the movement of waste early next year. Temporary storage sites, there are three of them, there is the centre pier, the sewage treatment plant and the Pine Street Park extension will be among the first areas that will be remediated."

The contracts for cleanup of the temporary storage sites will be awarded this fall.

He outlined in bullet form the commitments the PHAI has met including such items as the environmental assessment and regulatory review, dedicated facility access road, reimbursement of project-related administrative costs to Port Hope and more.

Segments of roads, specifically Rose Glen Road, Hamilton Road, Hayward Street and Gifford Street have been resurfaced or repaved to ensure that they are okay to take the increase in truck traffic he said.

The work of sampling 160 road allowance boreholes where low level waste is suspected to be started this summer and will stretch into next year with no road closures expected.

About 1,250 properties have been radiologically surveyed he claimed. And about 615 properties have been informed that they are low-level-waste free. Which is about 13% of properties that have received compliance letters.