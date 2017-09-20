COLBORNE -- The local soccer association would like to relocate its soccer pitches to the municipally owned Keeler Centre in Colborne.

The club leagues currently play on a privately owned field at the south end of Victoria Street in Colborne. The pitches are south of the railway tracks, which can mean access interruption when trains stop or pass through. With the loss of Mike O'Cane this past summer, it's become a challenge to replace his field maintenance and lawn-mowing contributions CCH President Angela Carr outlined to Cramahe Twp. council Sept. 19.

With Cinton Breau and Jenn McGlennon, the three CCH executive members outlined the positives of relocated to the Keeler Centre:

higher public visibility may lead to more awareness of the club and its leagues and encourage more volunteers to participate or register to play;

ample parking for players, families and visitors;

closer proximity for residents to walk to watch games;

the township is cutting the mostly unused fields around the Keeler Centre anyway;

the CCH is prepared to mark soccer pitch lines;

proximity to a canteen at the Keeler Centre;

proximity to washrooms.

"We have the lowest registration fees around," Ms. Carr said, "but many aren't aware we're here."

The group said it was aware it would have to accommodate the one or two annual events that use the outdoor fields at the Keeler Centre. The club would like to use the fields to the west and north sides of the centre building Mr. Breau said.

Council supported the idea in general and asked the CCH to work with Cramahe Manager of Operations Jeff Hoskin and report back to council.

The CCH was established in 1967. It has over 200 young people ages four to 18 years enrolled annually plus a men's club.