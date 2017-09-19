NORTHUMBERLAND -- There doesn't appear to be much interest in the budget-setting process and Northumberland County's financial framework despite what some taxpayer groups have been saying - and asking for.



County staff held a special public open house for county taxpayers this past summer to provide an overview of budget development and long-term planning. The event was billed as a "Financial Planning Framework Open House."



The public meeting was advertised on the the county's website, in social media, on the radio and in newspapers, states the report from the county's finance director Glenn Dees that county councillors will review at this Wednesday's council session.



Only 11 people attended the July 27, held in the midst of summer holidays.



"Attendees at the open house were generally appreciative of the information that was provided, and the ability to have dialogue with County management," Dees states in a report that provides some of those comments.



At the time of the meeting, however, not one attendee filled out a feedback survey and only two responses to an online survey about the meeting were received by county staff after the public event - and that was after the deadline for responses was extended, his report continues.



But as recently as last fall, four municipal ratepayer groups joined together to create the Northumberland Taxpayers Coalition. They were the Port Hope Ratepayers Association, the Cobourg Taxpayers Association, The Cramahe Community Association and the Citizens Council for Hamilton Township, according to a media release put out by the Coalition at the time.



It stated that they had met with county staff, and the release promised to make a presentation to county council last December, which the coalition did, describing its as "how to make the (Northumberland County) budget process more transparent, efficient and cost effective."



As a result of this expressed interest in the budget-setting process, county councillors and staff organized July's Financial Planning Framework Open House - but this after-business hours public event may not have been the kind of forum or involvement in the budget the Coalition group envisioned.



This fall, county budget departments will be, if not already, working on the 2018 county budget and if it follows last year's timeframe there will be a budget in place and passed by year's end.



vmacdonald@postmedia.com



twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald