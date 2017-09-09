George Clooney had an emotional roller-coaster of a week ahead of his trip to Toronto for the North American premiere of Suburbicon at TIFF Saturday night.

The dark 1950s-set comedy that he co-wrote with the Coen brothers – “the boys” – premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2. Pal Matt Damon stars as a scheming executive whose get-rich-quick plans go awry just as the town’s lone black family moves in on their block.

Clooney then brought the twins he welcomed with wife Amal in July to meet his parents.

“I had to fly to Kentucky to see my parents,” he told a small group of journalists Friday night. “Well, my father hasn’t seen the kids yet, because he had pneumonia, so I had to take them up there.”

He then had to fly to his home in Los Angeles for a heartbreaking goodbye.

“My dog died,” he said. “My dog Einstein. I had to put him to sleep. He had a rough time. He was an old Cocker Spaniel. I’ve had him for a long time and he was a rescue and we had to get him home.”

Clooney adopted Einstein in 2010 from the Los Angeles–based Camp Cocker Rescue after seeing a photo of the dog on the Internet. He used meatballs to win over the pup at their first meeting and they starred together in a series of Omega watch ads in 2015.

“Forever, now, he just thinks of me as the guy with meatball feet,” Clooney told Esquire in 2011. “He loves me. I can do no wrong. He follows me everywhere.”

Clooney and his wife are also proud pet parents to several other dogs.

Suburbicon has a second screening Sunday at noon. It opens everywhere Oct. 27.