COBOURG -

With the first nip in the air, the Survivor Thrivers dragon-boat team is winding down its paddling season and gearing up for winter fitness training.

The team is excited that this is part of the Cobourg Community Centre’s fall schedule includes the Survivor Thriver fitness program, which incorporates a number of key features for maximum effectiveness — a small group size, a yoga component, fitness evaluations to allow participants to track their progress, and a supportive environment.

Local personal trainer and yoga instructor Valerie Philip is returning to run the program again. Philp has had experience working with breast-cancer survivors, as well as rehabilitative fitness programs. She can adapt all the routines to each participant’s level of fitness and ability.

These classes are open to all cancer survivors, with a choice of Monday classes (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) or Wednesday sessions (7 to 8 p.m.).

Each 12-week series of classes begins the week of Sept. 11 at a cost of $60 plus HST. Register by calling the CCC at 905-372-7371.