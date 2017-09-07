Heike Kwok travels to different parts of the world to find the unique beads and precious stones she uses in her jewellery.

Foreign destinations and local areas, like Cobourg’s beach, also inspire the woman who does acrylic paintings. She returns to the Northumberland Hills Studio Tour this weekend for a third year.

“We travel a lot,” Kwok said in an interview. France, Spain and Bali are among those places, she added. Her studio is located at 8521 Majestic Hills Dr. in Cobourg.

The lineup for the studio tour includes potters, people doing stained glass pieces, visual artists, photographers and those people doing ceramics and textile art.

A colourful map and brochure has blow ups of the locations of the studios in Port Hope and Cobourg that will be open to people. The larger map shows artists located from the west end of Northumberland County at Garden Hill to the east end, near Warkworth.

There are 23 participating artists in all and the event is free.

Here is just a quick overview of some of the people on the tour.

Painter Dorothy Siemens has her studio at 9 Trafalgar St., Port Hope and says her paintings are influenced by nature, according to the brochure.

“My pottery is meant for everyday pleasure and special occasion celebrations,” Welcome artists Terrie MacDonald states in the publication. She is location at 4749 County Road 2 and is just one kilometre north of Highway 401.

Charles Funnell is a metalsmith, jeweller and sculptor showing at the Anja Hertie Studio at 10821 County Road 2, Grafton.

Brochures are at many businesses in the communities throughout Northumberland and at the county headquarters on Courthouse Road.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

