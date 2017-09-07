Group seeks meeting with agriculture minister

PORT HOPE -

A farm family, supported by neighbours and the citizens’ group Rural Representation, continues to plead for a meeting with Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Jeff Leal concerning a proposed 500kW, ground-mounted solar farm on the Ganaraska Road north of Port Hope.

A scheduled 1 p.m. meeting with the Minister last Friday, Sept. 1, was cancelled, says John Kordas who lives adjacent to the solar development.

“We are pressing Leal’s office (for a new meeting date)... “with intensity, zeal and fervour,” Kordas stated in an e-mail.

Kordas states that for seven months they have made requests for a meeting with the minister, who is also the MPP for the neighbouring Peterborough riding.

Asked by Northumberland Today about a replacement meeting, Minister Leal issued this written statement Tuesday afternoon: “Recently Mr. Kordas requested a meeting at my constituency office, but did not indicate to my staff at the time that his request was related to an issue that was tied to my role as Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

“As the meeting requested is related to my ministerial portfolio, and not a constituency matter, it would be better for the meeting to take place at my ministry office. This will ensure that we have appropriate staff and Mr. Kordas’ local MPP, Lou Rinaldi, on hand to answer his questions and to ensure that appropriate follow-ups take place.

“I understand that this matter is very important to Mr. Kordas, and staff in my ministry office are looking forward to hearing from him in order to schedule a meeting as soon as possible.”

In a recent letter to the media, Kordas wrote “this story is not about NIMBYISM (not in my back yard). This story is about Renesola GreenLife Solar given the green light...to construct a barbed wire-surrounded industrial compound on prohibited prime agricultural farmland.

“This facility would be constructed on ecologically sensitive and protected lands within the Oak Ridges Moraine without any environmental assessments, and without public support or engagement or the support of local council.”

Kordas stated that his supporters have given the minister a report about what he describes as the “errors, omissions, and discrepancies in (the developer’s) land study submitted along with its application to IESO (The Independent Electricity Operator) which warrants a full review, if not an inquiry as to how and why this project received approval.”

Green electricity projects in Ontario are not to be built on prime agricultural land according to the guidelines but the decision on applications is made by the Independent Electricity System Operator, and not the Agriculture Minister.

Spokesperson for the rural citizens’ group Rural Representative, Caroline Thornton, has previously stated that the Canada Land Inventory soil samples dating to the 1940 are outdated and says the proponent has not followed the Fee for Tariff methodology in analyzing the soil as required for the project at 6330 Ganaraska Road.

Thornton states in an Aug. 24 letter to Minister Leal that a submission has been made to the Ombudsman’s Office about their collective concerns. Before that, however, a rally by opponents to the solar farm was held near the project on Aug. 19 to focus attention on the group’s concerns..

The bottom line is the opponents want nothing less that the cancellation of the solar project and they decidedly want a face-to-face meeting with Agriculture Minister Leal to lay out all their concerns.

