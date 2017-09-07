100-Mile Diet celebrates 10 years in Grafton

GRAFTON -

St. Andrew’s United Church member Bev Silk wishes everyone could learn as much from the 100 Mile Diet philosophy as she has.

And for a 10th year, Silk is doing her part to spread the word at the church’s annual 100 Mile Diet, which will take place this Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Grafton arena.

Silk and June Mallory are the only two original organizers still around from when they worked with Rev. Phyllis Dietrich for that first 100 Mile Diet event. Now they work with Rev. David Lander and committee members Christine Hammond, John Wilson, Olivia Gibbs, Wanda Smith and Sharron MacDonald (and that doesn’t include the many wonderful volunteers from the church who lend a hand on the big day).

And Silk finds people still require an explanation of the 100 Mile Diet philosophy. Simply put, it’s a way of eating that relies on products grown and produced within 100 miles of one’s home.

More than two dozen vendors will be on hand to promote such products — organic growers and others, Silk said — and they are all proud to answer questions about their methods of growing and producing their wares.

Cooking demonstrations are offered by two chefs, Adam Hudson of the Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre and professor Stephen Benns of Fleming College.

A children’s activity area will be set up and, nearby, everyone is welcome to enjoy the coffee and refreshments St. Andrew’s members are offering for a donation.

Silk has long since been sold on the 100 Mile Diet way of living. For one thing, along with providing fresher and healthier food for your table, it supports one’s neighbours and keeps that money within the community.

“And you can always ask your farmer or producer what is in their food and how it is produced,” she noted.

Delving deeper into this philosophy has led her to do more reading and researching on her own. What she’s learned has been disquieting.

The Toronto Sun reported last month that the US AquaBounty firm has actually sold genetically modified salmon in stores without official approval. Other discoveries include the presence of glyphosphates in food being sold on store shelves.

She learned from a Joel Slatton book that some egg producers often remove undesirable eggs — the cracked, misshapen or feces-splattered ones — then grind them up and extract the liquid for cake and pancake mixes where you only have to add water because the egg is already inside.

“It makes you think,” Silk said.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end.”

Preservatives are another sore spot. Because food must be shipped great distances, these additives become routine — the coatings and dyes that keep fruit looking fresh, the chemicals that prolong shelf life.

“It makes me not want to shop in the stores at all,” Silk admitted.

She hasn’t quite gone that far in carrying out the 100 Mile Diet principles in her own life, but she does seek out local products like the Casteels tomatoes and Moore Orchard apples Foodland stocks (and labels, so that others can know that this produce is local).

If she can’t find a local version of a product, she at least looks for an Ontario version or, failing that, a Canadian one.

And buying organic is always good. If everyone bought organic, she said, the supply would eventually increase and the price would eventually drop.

And after all, she added, one can and should ask questions in the store as well.

When her daughter visited and expressed a preference for gluten-free products, she asked her Foodland deli counter for help and found a mild Italian salami with only four ingredients, whose herbs and spices were familiar ones.

She has also learned that Foodland and Metro stock McLean’s sliced meats with no preservatives and innovations such as celery extract instead of nitrates. Silk finds the very limited shelf life is more than offset by the reassurance of knowing you’re eating food without harmful elements.

The Sept. 10 event is a great way to start learning more, and you can keep up to date on the vendors and plans on their Facebook page or by visiting 100miledietgrafton.weebly.com.

Silk said that new vendors are still welcome. Anyone interested can call her at 905-349-3766, and the fee is $20 in advance or $30 on the day of the event.

The Haldimand Community Memorial Arena is located at 10766 County Rd. 2 in Grafton, and the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds each year go to the Northumberland Food For Thought school-nutrition program.

