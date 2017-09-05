The Town of Cobourg invites you to grab your camera and Capture Cobourg for their local-photo contest open to residents of all ages.

It’s a wonderful chance for them to capture the essence of their hometown through innovative and creative colours, angles and perspectives. Organizers are hoping to see unique shots that showcase the many amazing assets that set the town apart.

The deadline is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m., and a maximum of two entries will be accepted at www.cobourg.ca in any of the contest categories:

• Covering Cobourg — capturing the essence of the town.

•Adventures in Cobourg — open to participants aged 14 and younger.

• Share A Secret — a shot that captures the town as only you know it.

• Local Lens — spotlighting something Cobourg is known for and showing it in a different way.

All entries will be displayed on the town’s Facebook page, starting Oct. 2, and viewers can vote for their favourites from Oct. 3 to 11.

Those receiving the top-three-most likes advance to the final round f judging, which takes place at Victoria Hal Oct. 16. From there, the wining entry in each category will appear in the 2018 official Cobourg Visitors’ Guide and receive a prize — a $50 gift certificate to a local business.

For full details and entry forms visit, www.cobourgtourism.ca or www.cobourg.ca, or call 905-372- 7371 extension 8402.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Saturday is the big day, the third annual Home Hardware Bike Up Northumberland fundraiser in support of the county’s two hospitals — Northumberland Hills Hospital and Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

As well as purchasing priority medical equipment for both hospitals, the event was organized as a celebration, both of healthy living and of the county’s wonderful bicycle trails.

It’s also a great family event, as there’s a choice of different-distance routes along the scenic Waterfront Trail — from 5K to 100K. And it all winds up with a celebration back at the starting point (Cobourg’s Donegan Park), where every rider gets a goodie bag, a commemorative T-shirt, and a barbecue lunch provided by Lions’ clubs from both communities that features chocolate milk and a special signature Bike Up doughnut created by Campbellford’s amazing Dooher’s bakery.

There will also be prizes awarded to those riders who collect the most in pledges.

In its first two years, more than $100,000 has been raised for the hospitals, and it’s time to raise that total.

To register, visit www.bikeupnorthumberland.ca.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Port Hope Public Library welcomes the fall with a fund-raising barbecue and some interesting programming.

The barbecue takes place Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis’ Your Independent Grocer (20 Jocelyn Rd.).

The programming includes mystery movies and author talks.

The movies can be seen Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Upcoming titles are Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) on Sept. 12, Without A Clue (1988) on Sept. 19 and Mr. Holmes (2015) on Sept. 26.

There are two author talks to mark on your calendar, both at 7 p.m.

On Sept. 13, author Geoff Taylor will discuss yet another mystery, the one in his novel Tom Thomson’s Last Bonfire. It’s set over the 24 hours between the time the Canadian artist was pulled from Canoe Lake and his first funeral — what really happened to the body?

On Oct. 2, Canada’s foremost author-astronomer Terence Dickinson will visit. Along with book signings, he will provide a slide presentation and (weather permitting) a telescope viewing.

The library is located at 31 Queen St. For more information, call 905-885-4712.

• • •

BALTIMORE — If you’re looking for a new fall activity, members of the Lakeshore Waves Modern Square Dance Club hope you’ll give that idea a try.

A new season is beginning tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the Baltimore Recreation Centre.

They will be enjoying Basic, Mainstream and Plus square dancing (complete with lessons), and beginners are welcome to give it a try for a free two-week period.

No special attire is required, and it’s a good way to get some fun and exercise into your life.

For more information, call Teresa Wood or Duncan Slater (905-372-0194) or Mary Lycett (905-885-6525).

• • •

COBOURG — A new season is approaching for the Lakeshore Genealogical Society, which has released its fall line-up for the monthly meetings that begin Sept. 14.

The topic that night is Genealogy Finds and Frustrations, and the meeting will include a speaker from the Cobourg Public Library on recent genealogical acquisitions.

The October meeting will welcome Suzanne Seguin, who will discuss Early Homes of Cobourg, a program previously scheduled for last June.

In November, it’s a library event, as club members assist with a military research project.

In December, members celebrate the season with a pot-luck Christmas dinner.

Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the library (200 Ontario St.), and new members are always welcome. For more information, call Anne Tryon at 905-372-9635.

• • •

CODRINGTON — There’s adventure, and then there’s Julie Van de Valk.

The 23-year-old granddaughter of Howard and Cathy McCann of Codrington dropped in on them for a visit last week en route to Halifax, and there’s no doubt some amazing tales were told of how the recent engineer graduate has been celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday by biking across the country.

Doreen McHolm, a friend of the McCanns, related that Julie set out from the Pacific Ocean July 1, heading north. She crossed the Arctic Circle and went on to Inuvik.

“She visited a friend somewhere north who was to run a triathlon,” Doreen said.

“Unfortunately the friend was ill, so Julie ran the triathlon for her.”

Julie has continued east to finish her incredible journey, but Doreen reports that it’s not a first for her.

“Previous to this, and also this year, she cycled to Mexico and hiked back, until she ended up with infection from a blister.”

If you’re interested in finding out more, Doreen shared the address of Julie’s blog —http://juliesthereandbackagain.blogspot.ca/.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com.