Customers filling their tanks before the holiday weekend were astonished by the severe hike in gas prices and aggravated because predictions were they were going higher.

Those predictions came true with the cost of gas going to 126.9 in both Cobourg and Port Hope during the weekend by the time people were filling their tanks Monday again to head home or to work Tuesday.

In Port Hope, last Thursday, the prices had jumped a dime at the Shell south of Highway 401 and the gas station attendant predicted they would go from $119.8 to almost $1.24 to $1.26 over the weekend.

In fact the price there was 126.9 by Monday.

A local customer who did not provide her identity said the Shell station was her regular “go to” and said she was astonished at the leap in prices.

The gas station attendant

said the increase was due to the flooding in Texas and the impact on the U.S. gas market then

affecting Canadian gas prices,

but the female customer

replied with her suggestion

that this was just an excuse to raise prices.

During Monday’s holiday, Clark Mulder of Bailieboro was filling up at the gas station and told Northumberland Today it was costing him $10 more to do so than before the price jumps began last Thursday.

The average price in Cobourg Thursday, meantime, was less than Port Hope at $115.9 but station attendants promised increases were coming soon. A man from the Whitby/Ajax area said he had driven around central Ontario and this was the best he could find at the time.

By Monday, the price was 126.9 at local stations.

Hurricane Harvey is being blamed by some for escalating gas prices because of its impact on the gas industry and refineries, but others, especially consumers, suggest it is just another excuse to gouge consumers.

Some industry experts had predicted prices would go up to more than $1.30 per litre, while others expect after the long weekend they will go down.

