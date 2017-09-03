Bombers streak snapped

REGINA – Say so long to that five-game winning streak.

After finishing the first half of the CFL season on a serious roll, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers fell 38-24 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in the Labour Day Classic before a sellout crowd of 33,350 at Mosaic Stadium.

The two teams meet again on Saturday in the Banjo Bowl at Investors Group Field.

The Blue Bombers came into the contest riding high, but ran into some difficulty the annual showdown between prairie rivals – falling behind 24-3 by the end of the first quarter.

“We just couldn’t make the right plays early enough and often enough to get the win,” said Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris, who rushed for 29 yards on nine carries and added 10 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. “Coach said it best. One win isn’t going to define us and one loss isn’t going to define us either. We’ve got a six-day, short turnaround. I’m not worried about anything they did today that we can’t handle. We’ve just got to come out with a better effort.”

During a post-game discussion, Harris was annoyed by the number of Roughriders players who suffered injuries when the Blue Bombers were trying to get into their hurry-up offence.

“I mean I just feel like every time we went hurry-up, one of their defensive linemen would have a cramp,” said Harris. “It was a bit of a coincidence every time that happened. I don’t know if it was part of the game plan or that actually was happening. But it was definitely pissing me off.”

Harris wasn’t the only one frustrated by the Roughriders possible tactics.

“It was pretty easy to see what was happening,” said Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols.

Former Blue Bombers quarterback Kevin Glenn looked incredibly comfortable in what was his 200th CFL start.

Glenn looked comfortable in the pocket and was able to pick apart the Blue Bombers secondary, spreading the ball around the talent receivers at his disposal – finishing with 386 yards through the air and three touchdowns to go against no interceptions.

“We’re better than we displayed and we’ve just go to go back and make those corrections,” said Blue Bombers defensive back Chris Randle. “(Glenn) passed the ball a lot of times and for us to not get our hands on one is disappointing. And for us to let them blow the top off the defence a couple of times was disappointing as well.

“But our mindset is the same. It doesn’t matter whether we win or lose.”

For a decent chunk of the first three quarters, it was a struggle for Nichols and the Blue Bombers offence.

The Roughriders did a nice job of pressuring Nichols and also did a good job in coverage.

Following three consecutive two-and-outs for the Blue Bombers in the third quarter, they finally sustained a drive.

After marching the ball down the field to the six, Nichols had Darvin Adams wide open in the end zone.

But the timing of the route was off slightly and the ball slipped through the hands of Adams on second and goal from the six.

The Blue Bombers were unable to convert on third and goal, turning the ball over on downs.

“It’s tough,” said Nichols, who finished with 364 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. “You want to finish that drive off there. That was a big point for us and we’ve got to find a way to get in there.”

On the following drive, the Blue Bombers did find the end zone but it was a matter of too little, too late for a group that has pulled out plenty of late-game heroics to this stage of the season.

“We made too many mistakes along the way. We can’t put ourselves in that position,” said Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler. “It’s not easy to score three times in the fourth quarter, all while stopping them at the same time too.

“(The Roughriders) came out and they made some plays early and put us in a hole. We were clawing the rest of the game trying to get out of it.”

Turnovers were also a factor in this one, as the Blue Bombers lost the battle 4-1.

The Blue Bombers lone takeaway came during the fourth quarter as Moe Leggett forced a fumble and recovered the ball after Bakari Grant got behind the defence for a 50-yard gain.

“We’ve got to take better care of the football,” said Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “We gave up 21 points pretty quickly and on three or four big plays in the first quarter and then we had to battle our way out of it, which we did. It was a five-minute span where we gave up three plays, which were real tough.”

The Blue Bombers are 7-3 heading into the rematch, while the Roughriders are 5-4, have won three games in a row and are above .500 for the first time since late in the 2014 season.

“We’ve got a good squad here, a good group of guys,” said Dressler, who had six catches for 64 yards in his return to the lineup after missing four games due to injury. “We’ll regroup from this one. The good news is we get another shot at them next week.”

HASHMARKS

Blue Bombers running back Timothy Flanders had seven catches and led his team with 78 yards receiving, while adding eight yards on two carries … O’Shea didn’t have an update on the status of linebacker Kyle Knox, who suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and didn’t return … Blue Bombers DB T.J. Heath fell awkwardly and hit his head on the turf while making a tackle during the second quarter but he returned to finish the contest … Blue Bombers linebacker Sam Hurl had the lone sack in the game for the visitors … Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey had two interceptions and leads the CFL with six on the season … Roughriders running back Cameron Marshall suffered an apparent lower-body injury late in the second quarter and didn’t return, but still managed to record 56 yards on six carries, including a 48-yard run … Winnipegger Nic Demski also left the game with an injury, but not before exploding for a 68-yard punt return that led to a Roughriders touchdown in the first quarter.

kwiebe@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/WiebeSunSports