Port Hope Police briefs

Man charged for river wall graffiti

A 39-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges of mischief after graffiti was discovered along the wall of the Ganaraska River. Police released the image of the graffiti through social media accounts on Aug. 29 and later in the day a man turned himself into Port Hope Police. Jeremy Bertrand is charged and will appear in court in October.

Mischief to vehicle

A north end resident reported to Port Hope Police damage to his vehicle. It is believed the damaged occurred sometime overnight Aug. 28-29. The Chevrolet product was scratched by an unknown object in what police are describing as a random act of mischief.

Text messaging scam

Port Hope Police are warning residents to be aware of a text messaging scam. A local citizen received a text message on his cellular device requesting him to visit a website to avoid suspension of a TD Canada Trust account. Police advise anyone who receives this text message or similar email messages to delete them and not go to the site indicated. These sites could contain viruses that could shut down devices and then someone demands money to fix them, “ransomeware” or it is an attempt to collect personal information.

Advertising Fraud attempt

A local businessman received an invoice from an advertising company claiming they were owed money on an outstanding bill. The man claimed never to have contracted this company for advertising but recalled receiving a phone call sometime earlier confirming his business address and name. A Police investigation revealed this to be a scam from a company called Business Info Source which was subject to a lot of complaints online. The man did not pay the invoice.

Man charged with weapons offences

A 46-year-old Port Hope man is charged with numerous offences after police were called to a Wellington Street residential complex regarding a disturbance. Information was received that the two men were socializing outside of a residence and later became involved in a verbal altercation. The altercation became physical after which one of the men returned to a residence and came out with a knife. The knife was allegedly thrown at the other man but missed him. He then allegedly returned to his residence and got a larger knife resulting in a short standoff between the two men. The man with the knife returned to a residence as Port Hope Police were arriving on scene. Police took the man into custody shortly after. Jason Devers is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of weapons dangerous, one count of assault and one count of mischief as a result of rendering a police cell inoperative.