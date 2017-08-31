Letter to the editor

Mayor should have taken a different approach

Re: Contentious meeting forces conversion delay, Aug. 23, Northumberland Today

On August 23, 2017 it was reported that our mayor took umbrage at the suggestion that he recuse himself from a Council decision that involved his niece. He took it as a person affront to his integrity and made the unusual statement that he felt his integrity was being attacked and said to the presenter “I know far more about the Municipal Act and Conflict of Interest Act than you ever will.”

This outburst certainly sounds like the Mayor has been caught out in something. It is a fact that the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act does not address “niece.” However it is also true that this is a close relationship. The relationship should have been commented on by the Mayor prior to any questions being asked. This is after all a small town. His reaction when confronted with the relationship seemed too confrontational. It brings to mind the saying, “The lady doth protest too much.” The mayor is not required to recuse himself and does not need to. But given the closeness of the relationship it would seem wise for him to take a back seat in this decision. There is a very old and very important legal maxim: “Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.” The mayor stepping away from this decision would ensure that justice is seen to be done. The Mayor’s advocacy for a family member could be easily misconstrued.

I make no comment on the actual decision as I know nothing about it. I am very concerned about the process. This is not the first time our Mayor has protested when a citizen has raised an issue. He has recently complained that the citizens of the east side should have the temerity to “pressure” council members, as though that is something citizens should not be doing.

Mr. Mayor, it is important, that as mayor, you be seen to represent the whole of this town. Any suggestion that decisions are not transparent detracts from your ability to do your job. A public official’s integrity is always under the microscope. You decided to accept public office. You must accept the consequences, with good graces. The public had every right to point out your relationship with the applicant for the zoning change. Your job is to explain how this is not a conflict. Attacking the presenter who quite rightly pointed out the relationship is not the way to accomplish that, but rather raises the question of whether the decision is transparent.

James McGrath

Cobourg