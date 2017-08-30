Letters to the Editor

Make your voice heard about Navigation Protection Act

Right now, the federal government is reviewing the Navigation Protection Act — that’s the law that should give all Canadians the right to paddle up and down this land’s waterways.

That right is very important to me.

In recent years, 99% of Canada’s waterways lost navigation protection under the act. Unless our waterways have full legal protection we’ll all lose our right to enjoy and play in streams, rivers, lakes and oceans.

Even worse, when waterways are blocked by development or land owners, sensitive ecosystems are put at risk. There’s currently no law that makes it mandatory to evaluate environmental impacts on blocking and obstructing waterways, which can seriously harm fish, fish habitat and water.

Long lasting decisions are being made right now about our basic right to explore this country by kayak and canoe.

Fellow outdoor enthusiasts, I hope you’ll join me in writing or calling your MP to tell them to make sure the Navigation Protection Act protects our environment, heritage and way of life.

Richard Tyssen

Cobourg

Better location for second bridge

Often called the silent killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odourless, colourless gas created when fuels (such as gasoline are emitted). So, what will a second bridge in Campbellford, across the Trent River, do to the ‘Stand Alone Heritage Neighborhood’ which this bridge will egress into off Grand Road and across from Tim Horton’s and Canadian Tire, which are on Grand Road? (Which are, in and of themselves, the two busiest businesses in the small town, so with a set of lights to be there where none has ever been, there will be traffic back ups.)

Imagine the carbon monoxide impact in that area where there will also be a brand new set of traffic lights where none ever were. So, obviously, there will also be backed up traffic on Grand Road and Second Street.

A second bridge could be built up river or down river and avoid the destruction of the ‘Stand Alone Heritage Neighbourhood’ as well as another home on Grand Road itself.

Surely there is a vastly better plan than this one?

Misty Santana

Campbellford