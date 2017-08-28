Take a walking tour through the history of Grafton

GRAFTON -

The first settlers to come to the area in and around the Village of Grafton in Alnwick/Haldimand were from the United States, with some second-generation United Empire Loyalists.

An update of a self-guided walking tour of the historic area of Grafton where some of these people settled was completed under the guidance of Grafton resident Patricia Poisson of the local heritage committee.

It was done in time for the township’s Canada 150 celebration and official re-opening of the Immel Wing of the historical Grafton Town Hall (built in 1858) , and referred to as the Immel House in the heritage booklet.

Built by James Aird about 1857, Immel House “was sold to the Lawless family, and stayed in their possession until 1923 when it was bought by George Immel...It became part of the township offices” in 1992, states the full-colour booklet.

Kitty-corner to Immel House which is located on County Road 2 in Grafton and across from another historic building the Grafton Inn built in 1833, is the 1812 Heritage Building owned by Poisson. Several stores are located in this building.

Her favourite features of the building she says are the “dentals” that look like teeth over the front door and the “transom” or window above the central door which is painted red.

Where it once housed a barber shop and post office, it now contains antiques and gifts.

Heritage committee chair Robert Dean’s home is also in the self-guided tour brochure.

Grover House is a Georgian style home built about 1822.

Dean’s favourite feature is the central staircase that runs from the main entrance to a second-floor window. The spindles in the staircase were handmade and are a variety of different widths. The newel posts are part of the handrail itself.

There are completely different styles of historic homes in Grafton including the one where the first doctor believed to be in the area travelling between Kingston and Toronto. The late Dr. Elam Ives home is on County Road 2 near the current day village post office.

“He travelled the primitive roads and paths on horseback to reach his patients,” the booklet states.

A number of church and church-related historic buildings also are part of the self-guided historic tour. They include St. Andrew’s United Church (1844) on Old Danforth Road, the Old Presbyterian Sunday School (1884) located just in front of the United Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1875), St. George’s Anglican Church (1844) located on County Road 2 about 1/8th of a kilometre west of the town hall and the Church of England Rectory, also located on #2. This last building looks much like the construction of Barnum House built in 1819, located on the western outskirts of Grafton.

It is a National Heritage Site.

Over 20 buildings in all are noted on the booklet’s map identifying them. These booklets are free and found in many Grafton shops as well as at the township’s town hall.

