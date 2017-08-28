Thousands of dollars donated by the former Arts Council of Northumberland last year will be used to create a new public art display in the new building that will hold the Golden Plough Lodge (GPL) and county archives.

County councillors recently decided the $7,500 donation would be established in the multi-million construction project expected to open in 2023. The process is just in the first phase of design and construction.

“The County has determined that this contribution will be put towards an art display at the new GPL for residents, their families and friends, and staff to enjoy,” county spokesperson Kate Campbell said in an interview.

A round of applause from county councillors and staff greeted the decision to use the donation in this way and thanking the former art council representative, Duane Schermerhorn, who was in the council chambers last Wednesday.

This is the first such donation to go into construction of the almost $50-million new structure that will be located west of the existing GPL.

