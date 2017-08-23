Sparks wins gold at Canada Summer Games

COBOURG -

Jayden Sparks returned home to Cobourg with gold and bronze medals after competing at the Canada Summer Games.

The 17-year-old is a student at Cobourg Collegiate Institute and competed in 48 kilogram category at the Summer Games in Winnipeg from Aug. 9 to 11.

Sparks, who has only been wrestling for three years, was ranked number one in her category.

The first two days were dual meets, which means members of Team Ontario competed against other provinces.

There were four matches and in the finals Ontario earned the bronze with Sparks winning that match.

The day after was the individual competition where Sparks earned her gold medal.

In fact, she went undefeated throughout the tournament.

“I pinned most of my opponents,” Sparks said. “There was only two that I didn’t pin.”

When that happens, she won by points in the the six-minute matches broken up by two halves.

“It was an experience and I learned a lot because it was a big competition,” Sparks said. “The girl I faced for the gold medal was a national team member last year.”

Sparks has certainly come a long way only wrestling for three years, starting in grade 9.

“My brother started wrestling when I was in grade 8 and at first I thought I wasn’t good enough or tough enough,” she said, adding she played rugby at the start of her first year of high school. “It opened me up to the contact sport. My brother at first didn’t like the idea of me wrestling, but he has really supported me.

“My first year I went through the motions, practised and had fun. I did the tournaments but I wasn’t that competitive,” Sparks said. “It wasn’t till last year that I got more into it, going to wrestling clinics, workout more, weight training and more tournaments.”

This year she’s taken the sport to the next level, practising much more, going to different competitions and earning high praise.

In the Summer Games individual competition, Sparks beat an opponent from Saskatchewan in the semifinals and then captured gold over Tania Blanchard from New Brunswick.

“It went really well, there was a lot of upper body moves. She was tough, but she was also very defensive where I was more offensive,” Sparks said of Blanchard. “That mindset really helped me win the match. I went in knowing I could win the match, knowing I had done all the work and the preparation was done and was just going out and have fun.”

And train she did. Before the tournament, she went to three camps and worked out training 60 hours on the mat.

“My mindset was really the biggest thing that highlighted myself,” Sparks said.

But there seems to be no stopping Sparks now with her hopes set to go to the Pan American and Wrestling World Championships.

In June, Sparks placed fifth at the Junior Pan American Games in Peru.

