Cobourg deputy fire chief receives certification

COBOURG -

Cobourg Deputy Fire Chief Gene Thompson got a special honour at this week’s committee-of-the-whole council meeting.

Barb Goodwin took a few minutes at the beginning of the meeting to present Thompson with the Certified Municipal Manager III Fire Suppression Professional designation on behalf of the Ontario Municipal Management Institute and the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs in recognition of a certain standard of education, training and work experience.

Goodwin said about 1,600 municipal staffers hold this designation.

“We really are honoured to have someone with such a high distinction,” Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

