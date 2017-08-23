Caught in a Cobourg time machine

What a brilliant idea.

Identifying through lawn placards, houses in Cobourg (once known as Hamilton) that were in existence in 1867, enabling me, us, to ‘see’ the town in a very different light, deleting the modern world and replacing it with … well, recently driving along George Street, in a strange surreal transformation, I suddenly found myself sitting high up on the seat of a Surrey carriage, reins in my hand, saying a gentle “walk on” to the mare, Beauty. Her head held high, mane floating gently, we headed north as I tipped my hat to passing ladies, their ankle-length skirts flowing in unison. The houses, set well back, spoke of affluence, the stables a hive of activity as carriages were prepared.

Likewise on King Street where summer visitors from New York State, seeking cooler climes, were starting to build large homes. Trotting west on King, the spire of St. Peter’s Anglican church, which some said pointed to Heaven, loomed large over the town. In a huge career move, The Rev. Alexander Bethune, in charge of the parish for 40 years, left Cobourg in 1847 to became the second Bishop of Toronto. Further west toward First Street, we clip-clopped past the old distillery that housed Cobourg’s first amateur theatre group, the Gentlemen Amateurs, in 1833. The group’s director, Frederick Rubidge, it seems, was considered to be Cobourg’s first poet. The word, laureate wasn’t used, but it signalled what, 184 years later, has become a Cobourg calling-card.

Heading south toward the harbour, carriage traffic became heavy but, even so, I could see many people out for a stroll on the east pier, crinolines swaying, men’s hats continually raising as they gave a half-bow to passing ladies. In the harbour, several three-masters were tied up and unloading heavy bags. It was where, in 1847 and reminiscent of modern times, over 5,000 mostly Irish immigrants landed after long, nauseous boat trips from Toronto. Most continued their journey to the Peterborough area, but 300 or so remained in and around Cobourg whose residents created shelter for them and gave financial aid; the original Cobourgian generosity handed down through the ages to the present time.

Returning to Division Street I couldn’t resist reining Beauty to a stop at #257, the home of The Cobourg Sentinel Star, Canada’s oldest weekly newspaper, published continually since 1831 and edited by Foster Russell, an annual subscription being twelve shillings and six pence – this paper you are reading a direct descendant, oozing its DNA. Checking my vest-pocket timepiece, it was the hour to head back to the farm; a Jersey to milk, Beauty to be fed and watered, sheep to be corralled … when I became aware of a strange, blaring noise in my head, – a noise dissolving into a cacophony of car horns. In my mirror, a pick-up truck, its red-faced driver waving at me, his silent words needing no translation.

Behind him a line-up of cars. Beside me, co-incidentally, another eye-catching sign saying the house whose driveway I was blocking was there in 1867. It was an intriguing journey nevertheless, one that I couldn’t have made without the invaluable help of Edwin Guillet’s fine history, Cobourg 1798-1948, published in 1948 and celebrating 150 years of Cobourg’s existence. Excuse me? Say again. 150 years? Fast forward to 2017 and … celebrating Cobourg’s 150th year? Well, I never was any good at math. Oh, I get it. That’s Confederation business. So we ignore all of Cobourg’s formative years? Pity.

