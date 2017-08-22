COLBORNE -

It was surely one of the most complicated and longest extrications in recent memory for firefighters in Northumberland County.

At 11:44 p.m. Monday night, emergency services including Alnwick/Haldimand Township firefighters, were dispatched to a transport rollover in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at the Colborne off-ramp.

Northumberland OPP said witnesses reported the tractor-trailer losing control while attempting to exit the highway.

Northumberland County paramedics arrived quickly on scene along with OPP and the fire department.

Initial reports indicated the driver was trapped in the wreckage.

The load of fresh fruit spilled into the ditch and onto the on-ramp of the highway.

The driver was conscious, but his legs were pinned.

Working in extreme humidity, firefighters used almost every extrication tool at their arsenal to free the man.

Complicating the situation was diesel fuel leaking from one of the saddle tanks going into the cab.

McCracken Towing used their large tow truck to stabilize the overturned rig while firefighters worked inside.

Eventually one leg was freed, but the man’s other leg was pinned beneath the steering column and firefighters had no way to access it.

“It was complicated the way the truck rolled and collapsed,” said Alnwick/Haldimand Fire Department District Chief Rick Nelson. “His left leg was trapped somewhere near the driver’s door and the frame, between the dashboard. It was frustrating for the fact that the way the truck collapsed. We had to remove a lot of stuff just to get anyone in to assess him.”

An air ambulance was dispatched landed at Northumberland Hills Hospital and the paramedics were driven to the scene to assist.

The tow truck partially lifted the cab off the man, but he was in extreme pain so that was halted.

Extreme heat and humidity complicated the rescue for firefighters and at 1:46 a.m. Cramahe firefighters were called for mutual aid to assist.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the cab of the transport was lifted straight up allowing firefighters to better access the patient. The man’s leg was visible on the opposite side of where the rescue was taking place once the cab was lifted. This also helped in getting extrication tools inside the small area of the cab.

With the help of Northumberland County paramedics, Northumberland OPP and both fire departments, the man was carried to a nearby stretcher, placed in an ambulance and rushed to hospital in Cobourg.

It was the most complicated rescue Nelson has ever been at in his career.

“You have to go piece by piece and make sure the patient is okay,” he said.

The 60-year-old Quebec man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Both the on and off ramps remained closed to approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday for members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and McCracken Towing to clean up the wreckage.

The Ministry of Environment was notified of the diesel spill.

