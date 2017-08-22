COBOURG -

An unusually contentious public meeting concerning plans for 394 College St. has forced a delay in Cobourg council approval for a necessary rezoning.

Factors in the excitement included a standing-room-only crowd in both council chambers and the adjacent hallway, as council considered the proposal put forth by Kristy MacDonald to convert the former 10-bedroom group home into five one-bedroom apartments.

There was also Mayor Gil Brocanier's indignation at being called upon — improperly, in his estimation — to recuse himself from the matter just because MacDonald is his wife's niece.

MacDonald and her architect Stacey Raymond told council the property, located at the southeast corner of College Street and University Avenue West, had been for sale for two years before it was purchased last September.

“The home is not functional in its current state,” Raymond said.

“It's far too large to be converted back into a single-family or duplex home, and the current lay-out doesn't lend itself to any of the permitted uses like a B&B, daycare or group home.”

The grand red-brick house was constructed as the headmaster's residence when Victoria College (just across the street on University Avenue) was built in the 19th century. When D'Arcy Place occupied the building in the 20th century, it was part of the holdings and was made into a group home.

“It is within the heritage district, so modifications cannot be made to the outside of the building,” Raymond said.

MacDonald said she is not proposing any modifications in the facade or existing footprint.

The owner is a longtime Cobourg resident, well aware of the area's cachet.

“I think College Street is one of the most beautiful streets in Cobourg, and I didn't want to see this beautiful building fall into disarray,” MacDonald said — citing the former Sidbrook Private Hospital as an example of such a risk.

The proposal is consistent with current intensification policies, including those in a provincial policy statement. And as a financial planner, MacDonald is well aware of people's frustrations with the significant lack of rental properties in town.

Manager of planning services Rob Franklin praised the building's beauty and historical significance, including its association with the landmark across the street.

“Victoria College is a key strategic building, currently undergoing improvements, including restoration of the cupola,” Franklin said.

“The vista from Victoria College to Victoria Park is the key premier heritage element of that district. The five one-bedroom apartments do not jeopardize any of those key priority items.”

The house is on the block created by L-shaped Anne Street joining up with both College and University Avenue. Franklin listed a number of apartment and townhouse properties already on that block.

A three-car garage already exists, facing on to University Avenue, with space for five more parking spots in the large paved driveway area. And Franklin noted there is a large open green area on the south part of the large lot.

There will be a ground-floor apartment, two second-floor apartments, an attic apartment and possibly a basement apartment (depending on several issues that must be addressed at the site-planning stage). There are two staircases and a lift device (though Franklin is not entirely sure is still in working order).

The garage offers storage space to some tenants, and there is room for more storage space and laundry facilities in the basement.

Approving the application does not include the owner's right to put additions on the home, Franklin said, and he recommended a holding provision be put on the property to limit it to five rental units and to prevent development of the south part of the property.

In fact, Mayor Brocanier noted, the planning act requires municipalities to follow the provincial policy statement. In case the matter went to the Ontario Municipal Board, he predicted that requirement would trump any challenges.

Asked for expressions of support, only one man spoke — a business owner hoping to rent one of the units.

Expressions of opposition included a flyer which had been circulated, containing arguments against the project and the invitation to sign and return the flyer as a sort of petition.

Brocanier brandished one, and said he didn't like the tone of it — particularly the implication in pointing out that MacDonald is his niece (actually she is his wife's niece, he said).

Brian Wynn pointed out that the corner of University and College is already very busy, and Emily Chorley echoed these concerns in connection with her two children.

Countering MacDonald's example of a heritage home on King Street that was converted into apartments without losing its special qualities, Chorley gave a slide show of properties made less desirable by conversion.

“Ms. MacDonald lives within walking distance of the property,” Raymond said.

“She is not an absentee landlord. She has no plans to sever a lot. She has no plans to add a driveway on to College Street.

“It's to Ms. MacDonald's best interest to maintain the building and keep it in the best repair possible.”

MacDonald's partner, builder Jeff Reed, said the apartments (ranging in size from 450 to 1,115 sq. ft.) will be installed without affecting the appearance of the building.

“We are definitely interested in making this property beautiful. We are very interested in design, and we are very in touch with restoring houses,” Reed said.

“It's very much a heritage-conservation issue that many residents are interested in,” Chorley insisted, urging additional research into the local impact of this project.

Chorley also brought up the issue of Brocanier's connection to MacDonald, and suggested he recuse himself “to avoid any allegation of impropriety or conflict of interest.”

Brocanier reacted indignantly.

“I have been in municipal politics for 20 years, and I have never had my integrity attacked, and I will not have it attacked tonight,” he said.

“I know far more about the Municipal Act and the Conflict of Interest Act than you ever will.”

Another well-spoken young man urged MacDonald to scale her proposal down — perhaps down to the two-bedroom unit already permitted by its current zoning.

“We can work together to look at how we can maximize the sustainable use of this building for the betterment of the owner and for the betterment of the residents of this town,” he said.

College Street resident Felicity Pope begged council to take more time with the matter to provide for proper opportunity for reflection on all its ramifications.

When it came time to vote on the planner's recommendation, Councillor Deb McCarthy took heed and counselled delay. Having heard all the concerns, she said, “I truly need time.”

Franklin agreed. His point was that time would allow him to consult actual statutes and regulations on points raised at the public meeting instead of trying to address them verbally off the cuff.

“I look forward to that report,” McCarthy commented.

Franklin expressed confidence he could deliver it at the Sept. 11 committee-of-the-whole meeting.

