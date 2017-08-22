AROUND TOWN: Cobourg Lions continue to support NHH

When Northumberland Hills Hospital opened in 2003, the name featured on the wall of the cancer clinic proudly recognized the Cobourg Lions and Lioness Club as the key sponsors of this area — a recognition of their donations totalling more than $400,000.

Today, the Cobourg Lions continue to support the clinic, most recently with a $5,000 donation to representatives of the hospital foundation.

“The Lions are stalwart supporters of everything we do,” foundation executive director Rhonda Cunningham stated.

“Over and above their monetary support, they work with us on three of our signature events by providing volunteer support and donated space — to name just a few.

“We wish to publicly thank the organization for partnering with us to ensure West Northumberland patients receive the best care possible.”

• • •

COBOURG — Grab your paint brushes and walking shoes, and head downtown on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s Cobourg’s first Art Walk, a celebration of the wide variety of artistic excellence in the community, and you’re invited along for the ride.

The press release said that part of the event is a walking tour covering the downtown window-art installations, the new pop-up gallery The Other Door, and the Art Gallery of Northumberland (located on the third floor weest at Victoria Hall).

The interactive event will also include a Battle of the Brushes in front of Victoria Hall. This live art competition is a friendly rivalry among 10 accomplished artists who will be composing works inspired by a common theme.

Judging takes place at 3:15 p.m., and a $500 prize has been donated by Lighthouse Press. The winner also gets a year’s membership at the Art Gallery of Northumberland.

“The best and brightest artists — from painters, pianists to poets — will gather in downtown Cobourg on Aug. 26,” the press release said.

“Join us!”

• • •

COBOURG — The Cobourg Stamp Club reaches an amazing milestone Sept. 30, when they host their 48th annual show and sale, known as Copex 2017.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel (59 Ballantine St.), which is where the club normally meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month between September and June at 6 p.m.

Eight dealers will bring along a wide selection of stamps, and the usual member displays will provide educational and fascinating viewing. There will be club and consignment sales, door prizes and a food court.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 905-885-0075 or 905-885-2697.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com.