Zoltan Pozsonyi of Bone Daddy's gets set Thursday for this weekend's Northumberland Ribfest in Cobourg's Victoria Park. The hours are Friday noon to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m. For more information, including the entertainment schedule, check out www.northumberlandribfest.ca. Ribfest is presented by the Rotary Club of Cobourg.