The Church will remain part of Colborne community

COLBORNE -

For now, Colborne United Church has been rechristened simply The Church.

And having been decommissioned two years ago, it has been purchased and rechristened by Brighton resident Paula Worley as the performance-and-event venue she has always dreamed of having.

She and her family been working on it all summer and, though the work is not finished, the possibilities are clear enough that she added to the Cramahe 225 weekend with an open house to show it off. Visitors were welcomed to enjoy a refreshing beverage from the old-fashioned lemonade stand her son Saxon built (served up by Saxon and his sister Vivienne).

“It was not exactly a full rip-out, but not far from it,” she allowed — “carpet everywhere, plaster falling off the walls.”

She’s even shown the building to Rod Stewart, a man who was instrumental in saving Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre, and got a positive response.

The building has two main areas — the hall and the sanctuary. The hall is the original church, dating from 1823, and the sanctuary was added on in 1862 to become the space where worship services actually took place.

Worley wants to keep the sanctuary, as much as possible, as it is now.

With its ready-made pews and stained-glass windows, she said, “this is a natural auditorium.”

Changes she will tackle include proper lighting and sound system, and reconfiguring the choir-and-altar area into some kind of stage. She estimates the double rows of pews can accommodate 100 to 120, depending on the determination of the fire marshal. This is comparable to St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Cobourg, where she has enjoyed many performances.

As well, having purchased two pianos as part of the contents, she can see renting out the space for voice and piano instruction.

“We all know Northumberland is a really artistic community,” Worley said.

“There’s so much talent here. But I still feel it needs more opportunity for people. There are no big theatres between Victoria Hall and Belleville, and the community is really delighted I am doing this.”

She is already getting enquiries for this space, and is looking at being able to open it for business in 2018.

Business in the hall is basically up and running, she added.

This large auditorium style space has a wonderful feature on three sides — a wrap-around second-floor gallery and first-floor offices.

The galleries have a half-dozen booths that she will convert to boxes that can seat six or seven people for performances.

One of the offices is already rented by a local caterer, who not only carries on her own business but also can arrange to cater on-site performances or family functions that might take place in the auditorium space. And with so many tables and chairs thrown in with her purchase, Worley said, this would be easy to accommodate.

The other offices can also be rented out, she said, and there’s an accessibility ramp in back of the building. But the room maintains its feeling of stepping back in time.

The beautiful woodwork is original, and the Tudoresque style would look at home in a Murdoch Mystery episode (she would love to get them to shoot there, she said).

Among work they still plan for the hall is painting the ceiling to look like a sky and working with a blacksmith to get a more period-appropriate chandelier.

For now, the main entrance is not that old double set of doors that leads into the sanctuary, but the arched doorway on the southeast corner of the building.

In the entry, a pair of floral displays flank the carpeted stairs and, if the doors are open, you get a glimpse into the hall.

A line of framed and plaque-mounted posters of Northumberland Players and Shakespeare Street Theatre productions Worley has worked on waits to be hung.

And already on the wall are a set of framed scenes from the church’s past — and consulting with heritage groups is very much part of her process, she said. She has hung an exterior view of the church before the streets were paved and what the sanctuary looked like in more ornate days before being remodelled to the clean lines it now boasts.

The church was decommissioned two years ago. Originally owned by the United Church of Canada, the building was put up for sale by the Methodist Trustee Board.

For about eight years, Worley has made no secret she’s wanted a building like this. As soon as she saw the church up for sale, she moved on it and asked for a visit.

It seemed ideal, Worley said. But before she put in a bid, she brought in an inspector and spoke with the planning officer and the mayor about her plans.

As someone who has worked with many local theatre groups (including Northumberland Players, 4th Line Theatre and Brighton Barn Theatre) as well as founding the not-for-profit Shakespeare Street Theatre company in 2009, Worley can see what a gift the building could be to the artistic community.

But she also wants to see it used by other community groups. For example, she’s working on opening the hall to the Saturday-morning marketplace that brings so much energy and community to Victoria Square each summer. With an indoors option, she said, that could go on all year.

“I specifically bought it to retain it as a community facility, as well as a performance-and-event venue,” she said.

