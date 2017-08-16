Plants: our amazing cousins?

Solving crossword puzzles keeps my mind alert, and occasionally I learn something interesting. Like last week.

I needed to find the word for “Doctrine that all natural objects have souls.” “Animism” was the answer. I thought I could have some fun with it in an upcoming column.

If, for example, dandelions have souls, do they go to hell when they expire? After all, they are the demons that prey on our lawns and gardens. Or do they go to weed-heaven, because, in just doing their jobs, they provide food to bees and birds?

But, as I did my research, I discovered that animism is not something I wanted to ridicule. It’s an ancient belief system, found in many cultures worldwide, and too complex for me to deal with properly in

this space.

My online reading led me to some bizarre information contained in a lengthy article in The New Yorker. Author Michael Pollan began by relating some of the experiments conducted by a former C.I.A polygraph expert, Cleve Backster, which were chronicled in the 1973 bestseller, The Secret Life of Plants.

Backster hooked up the leaf of an office houseplant to a galvanometer, which detects and measures small electrical currents, as a lie detector does. He then imagined setting the plant on fire, which caused the machine’s needle to register a burst of activity, suggesting that the plant felt traumatized as it read Backster’s mind. Which led the him to conclude that plants can think.

A different plant that had witnessed the murder of another – someone stomped on it – was able to pick the perpetrator out of a lineup of six suspects, again registering an electrical surge when the killer stepped forward! Needless to say, this book has been largely discredited.

Most of Pollan’s 15-page academic essay, and other reputable sources, demonstrate that we have a lot to learn about our leafy co-inhabitants on Planet Earth.

Time-lapse photography and legitimate scientific tests indicate that plants don’t possess intelligence, but are capable of intelligent behaviour.

As we continue to alter their environment – through forestry, agriculture and even gardening – plants must cope with the stress of change in order to survive, and they must do it without feet.

Literally rooted in place, they need to be aware of their surroundings so that they can locate food and identify threats. They have between fifteen and twenty senses to help them, including versions of our five.

The pleasant scent of freshly cut grass is actually a chemical distress call from grass after having had its blades mowed down. It’s complicated, but true.

Plants don’t care whether anyone plays Mozart for them; but when they detect munching sounds coming from a hungry caterpillar, they flood their leaves with chemicals to deter the attackers.

Some plants can either smell approaching insects or the signals released by nearby plants in response to them. They taste with their roots. Plants can perceive competitors and grow away from them.

They can feel heat and cold. They know what season it is by the amount of daylight available to them and develop accordingly. They’re pretty phenomenal.

I have a new respect for plants: they aren’t just a dull, lifeless backdrop in our dynamic animal world. I’ll feel guilty next time I use the lawn mower!

