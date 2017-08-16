Every summer, some of Ontario’s finest young singers come together to sing in the prestigious Ontario Youth Choir (OYC).

Established in 1971, the program provides a unique opportunity for young singers ages 16 to 23 from across Ontario to work with some of Canada’s outstanding choral leaders. OYC offers a rare bridge from school choirs to professional choirs and serves to inspire young choristers to continue to pursue the choral arts.

The program consists of a week-long intensive training followed by a mini tour across south Ontario with concerts in Ottawa, Cobourg and Toronto. This year’s program is being hosted by Carleton University Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. Ontario Youth Choir singers are active choristers in school and community choirs. Many are voice students in university programmes, and all share a love of choral music.

Ontario Youth Choir will perform this Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Cobourg. The Choir, which also has shows in Ottawa and Toronto this weekend, will collaborate with the Oriana Singers and La Jeunesse choirs as performance partners. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.ca, over the phone at 416-923-1144 or at the door. The regular cost is $25 or $20 for students and seniors.

The 2017 Ontario Youth Choir conductor is Elise Bradley. Known for her extremely successful work with the Toronto Children’s Chorus (TCC) and New Zealand Secondary Students Choir (NZSSC), the Ontario Youth Choir is ardently anticipating the opportunity to work such an experienced and talented conductor.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Good Heavens.” Filled with jubilant, moving, and serene works from all around the world, the Ontario Youth Choir will bring you close to paradise with their renditions of timeless celebratory music.

The Ontario Youth Choir is a project of Choirs Ontario. There are now over 1,600 Ontario Youth Choir alumni who continue to enrich their communities as choristers, conductors, accompanists, composers, educators, and soloists. Notable alumni include Juno award-winning soprano Karina Gauvin, celebrated countertenors Daniel Taylor and Matthew White, tenor Colin Ainsworth; sopranos Adrianne Pieczonka and Leslie Fagan, baritones Gerald Finley and Kevin McMillan.