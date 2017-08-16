New apple exhibit in Colborne cuts to the core

“Sorry if this sounds like a marketing slogan, but in Cramahe Township, you’re never very far from an apple tree!”

So says Barrie Wood, of Heritage Cramahe, as he expounds on the next exhibit due to open at the Colborne Art Gallery Heritage Room on Aug. 24 with a small reception at 7 p.m.

“From the time our early settlers got beyond subsistence farming, apples have been the big cash crop in this part of Ontario. Apples from here became the preferred varieties for consumers in England, and a huge export business developed,” Wood says.

Wood points to the evidence all around us: anyone leaving the high speed roulette game that is Hwy. 401 will soon notice many apple trees lining the county roads and side roads, especially if they head south. Sometimes they will be utterly surrounded by apple trees of varying sizes for as far as can be seen in every direction.

“It really was a multi-pronged industry: nurserymen, growers, pickers, coopers, packers, wagoneers, storage providers, railways, transatlantic shippers, speculators, and the dealers to put it all together,” Wood says. “If the product had been substandard when it reached England, it all would have fizzled, but it was so well done, that the market expanded instead.”

It’s hard to get Wood to stop talking about apples, so a good bet is to drop by the Heritage Room at Colborne Art Gallery, 51 King Street East from Aug. 24 to Oct. 15. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Admission is free and of course includes admission to the excellent Art Gallery exhibits as well.

“We’re calling the show APPLES! Cutting to the Core, and you’re sure to learn something surprising. We have lots of artifacts this time - but please don’t climb the ladder,” Wood says with a smile. “We timed this show to coincide with the local apple harvest, so visitors can go straight from the Heritage Room to a local apple orchard and choose their favourite varieties.”