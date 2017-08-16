Art exhibition and sale to benefit NHH

Summer just got a lot brighter with the announcement of a new Aug. 31 fundraiser in support of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation.

Expressionist artist Betsy Miller is opening her Cobourg studio from 4 to 8 p.m. for a one-of-a-kind event called Summer Rhapsody: An Art Exhibition and Sale. Miller is also donating 25% of the proceeds from art sales to the foundation towards the purchase of a digital mammography unit for the Clay and Elaine Elliott Women’s Health Centre.

“Since moving to Northumberland County in 2011, I’ve wanted to create an opportunity that ties two of my passions together – art and community,” Miller said in the press release.

“I’m excited to open my studio to the public, while raising funds to provide better health care for our community.”

Miller’s studio is located at 875 Carlisle St., and all art enthusiasts are welcome. Hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis will be among those in attendance, and she will offer her own remarks at 6 p.m.

For those unable to attend, Miller welcomes private viewings between now and Aug. 31. Appointments can be made by calling 905-373-7039.

To view the artist’s bio and collection visit www.betsymillerart.ca.