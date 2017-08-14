All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed to traffic at Exit 509 (County Rd. 30, Brighton) to Exit 497 (Big Apple Dr., Colborne), Northumberland OPP announced.

Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred near mile marker 501 at 6:32 a.m. involving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire with two occupants.

Both occupants were transported to hospital by EMS, the OPP noted. The female passenger received minor injuries and the male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and has been subsequently airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists have been dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

All traffic is to follow the Emergency Detour Route until further notice.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available, the OPP stated.