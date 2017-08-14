County offers variety of fresh food production

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Hamilton Township is among the municipalities and other organizations and individuals supporting farmers’ markets along with other local food producers.

“Markets are the opportunity for farmers to directly sell their products to our consumers and should you wish to eat food in season, picked at the peak of its taste and nutritional value, then purchasing your food directly from farmers locally is the best option for you,” states a communication from Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin, whose family operates a rural farm market stand as part of its overall farming operations.

Farmers’ markets are located in Port Hope and Cobourg and other locations eastward across Northumberland, including Campbellford.

Northumberland County recently updated its annual guide to local food production entitled: “65 Farm Fresh Destinations” which is a colour-coded map identifying these locations. They are divided into proteins, fruits and vegetables and beverages.

It provides easy to understand mapping of everything from farm gate stands at individual farms where foods can be purchased across the county, to production/retail locations like the Empire Cheese Co-op near Campbellford which uses locally-produced milk to make a host of cheeses including specialty cheeses and curd.

From honey and maple syrup for your sweet tooth to bison steaks, lamb and even saffron, you can find it in Northumberland through the brochure available at a series of locations including the county headquarters in Cobourg.

Hamilton Township is also providing several online links to local foods in its recent release which notes that the growing season started out slowly but is in full swing now.

“You may be also interested to know that The Ontario Grain farmers have launched a new campaign called “Good in Every Grain” (http://www.goodineverygrain.ca) which features, recipes, education and upcoming fairs and events across Ontario. We have also included a link to assist you when the crops are season. Availability Guide (https://www.ontario.ca/foodland/page/availability-guide).”

