Campbellford tennis courts to be repaired

Trent Hills will receive $35,000 to upgrade two surfaces and the fencing at the Campbellford tennis courts.

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi, MPP made the announcement in Campbellford, noting the funding support is through the Ontario150 Community Capital Program.

Ontario is celebrating its 150th anniversary as a province by improving and renovating community spaces in Northumberland-Quinte West and delivering better facilities for families in the community, noted a press release.

The Ontario150 Community Capital Program will help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and Indigenous communities renovate, repair and retrofit existing community and cultural infrastructure. This support will be used to increase accessibility, improve safety and maximize community use of public spaces.

“Infrastructure is the backbone that supports community life,” Rinaldi stated. “It gives us spaces to come together, to be active or to honour our heritage. I’m pleased our government is helping Trent Hills strengthen the community infrastructure that makes a difference in our everyday lives.”

Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan stated in the release that the project at the tennis courts in Campbellford “has been on the backburner for many years without sufficient local funding being available.

“With the Ontario government’s generous recognition of Trent Hills Council’s direction to promote fitness and wellness within our communities, and as well as a very generous contribution from our Campbellford/Seymour Community Foundation, we have another perfect example of how well partnership can work,” Macmillan added.

As previously reported, Rinaldi also announced $57,700 in funding for the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors in Port Hope.