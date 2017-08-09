Colborne Legion briefs

Trash & Treasures

Plan on stopping by the branch during the annual community wide Trash & Treasures yard sale this Saturday, Aug. 12.

Our barbecue will be fired up early to provide peameal on a bun, hamburgers, sausage on a bun and hot dogs.

We’ll be accepting donations for the yard sale on Thursday and Friday. No electronics please.

Wednesday wing nights

We have started a wing night every Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. Come on out and enjoy some wings with a variety of sauces. Wings are just $8.50 per pound. Everyone is welcome. Legion membership not required.

Fish fry

Join us for our annual Fish Fry Dinner at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 featuring a deep fried mild fish, potatoes, veggies, etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.

Dinner is $15 for everyone except veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under five are no charge. Children 6 to 11 are $8. Dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m.