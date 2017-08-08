Grieving family supports organ donations

WARKWORTH -

A grieving mother is letting others know about the importance of organ donations.

In fact, Christine Milligan is making it her mission to get a private member’s bill re-introduced at Queen’s Park that she believes would save lives.

Milligan lost her 19-year-old daughter just one day shy of her 20th birthday after a car accident on Friday.

Cassidey Ouellette was critically injured in a single-vehicle accident on County Road 45 near Hastings shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Family members say Cassidey was heading home to Warkworth after attending a friend’s house in Peterborough. Cassidey was to be in a wedding on Saturday and missed the rehearsal, but wanted to meet up with her friends. She had finished her last class at Durham College in Oshawa on Friday where she was wrapping up her fifth semester out of six studying to become a dental hygienist.

The family believes she was coming from Peterborough to Brighton and and they believe her GPS took her down Highway 7 to County Road 45.

Cassidey was ejected from the vehicle and thrown approximately 50 feet.

Fire, paramedics and police all responded to the rollover.

CPR was started prior to emergency services arriving on scene.

Emergency services continued and Cassidey was transferred to Campbellford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

A CT scan confirmed Cassidey had suffered a broken neck and had significant brain injuries.

Approximately 22 hours after the collision, the popular teenager with a shining, bright future ahead of her was declared clinically dead.

Cassidey always wore her seatbelt, her mother says, while noting she always made sure others were wearing their seatbelts as well.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

It’s unknown whether the seatbelt wasn’t fastened properly or perhaps, weighing only 98 pounds, Cassidey may have slipped out as the vehicle rolled.

The family may never know.

However, due to Cassidey’s selfless act of signing a donor card, she has given the gift of life to so many people.

Her mother, Christine, and uncle Rob Milligan, spoke to Northumberland Today about Cassidey’s gift.

“Cassidey signed her organ donor card the minute it came with her driver’s licence,” Christine said.

“It’s ironic,” her mother added, because Cassidey’s uncle Rob brought forward a private member’s bill regarding organ donation when he was an MPP for Northumberland-Quinte West.

The Milligan family is very close, which was evident with a house filled with friends and family on Monday.

Both Christine and Rob said Cassidey was a very giving, caring, responsible, organized person, who was all about life.

Cassidey played hockey, had been in cadets and was an avid runner who just participated in the 5K Foam Fest in Belleville recently. She was also hard worker who had two jobs; one at Tim Hortons and another as a waitress.

Even when she walked into the bank, they couldn’t help but give her a $15,000 student loan without a co-signer.

She had lived in Oshawa while attending school, but since her placement was approaching, she moved home.

The family is very open about organ donations with Christine Milligan and her other three children (Bailey, 22, Autumn and Patrick, 17) all signing donor cards.

Rob Milligan was MPP from 2011 to 2014. In 2012, he introduced the private member’s bill about organ donations.

The bill made it to the second reading before the legislature dissolved and an election was called. Rob Milligan lost his seat and the bill was forgotten about until now.

“Our family talks about everything,” Christine Milligan said. “Organ donations has been talked about from day one. I’ve always said if John and I aren’t able to make decisions we want the kids organs donated.”

Prior to her brother’s private member’s bill, Christine Milligan thought once you signed the organ donor card, “that was it.”

There were two major items, however, Rob Milligan wanted to add in his bill.

The first was the fact that if a person signed their organ donor card it couldn’t be changed. As it stands now, if Cassidey’s parents had wanted to, they could have revoked their daughter’s wish to have her organs donated.

“In a moment of extreme emotion, they could retract that,” Rob Milligan said.

He wanted for the signature to stand on its own and not be allowed to change by anyone, including a family member.

The second item in his bill stated everyone is a donor when you register your health card or driver’s licence, but you can opt out for religious or personal reasons if you wish.

“That would save so much administratively and would also save so many lives,” Rob Milligan said.

He said a former roommate of his, Troy Stephens, who is still a close friend, needed to have a kidney transplant. Rob Milligan didn’t known much about transplants, but quickly learned.

While he was a MPP, Milligan did his best to educate others on the importance of organ donations.

Every three days someone dies who is on the donor list, he said.

“Unless it hits you personally you can’t appreciate what’s going on,” he said..

“I have to say there were numerous Liberals and NDP who worked with me on the bill,” he said. “It didn’t happen because Mr. McGuinty dissolved parliament.”

Though it went away previously, Rob Milligan hopes it will return. The former MPP was also Cassidey’s Godfather.

“This is something I encourage and needs to happen,” he said. “I don’t see any negative side to it. It’s a non-partisan bill that could come into effect and will save lives.”

The family has spoken with MPP Todd Smith from Prince Edward-Hastings who has given his support for the bill.

“Cassidey has now pin-balled me into this fight,” Christine Milligan said.

Looking back, she believes her daughter signed the organ donation card in 2012 at the time she had got her driver’s licence because of her uncle who had introduced the bill.

In fact, she wants to have the bill re-introduced to legislature and call it “Cassidey’s Bill.”

“This is my objective,” Christine Milligan said. “It’s so ironic, because I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason.

“As tragic as the situation we are going through, there is eight other families saying their prayers have been answered.”

The bill will once again have to start for the first reading, but Christine Milligan is determined to see it happen.

“She’s guiding me and this is supposed to be the way it is,” Christine said of Cassidey, whose organs including heart, lung, liver, kidneys, eyes, tissue and more are being used to save other lives.

“John and I are very supportive of our children and we would support them no matter what their choices,” she said. “It just seems right to support something she choose to support at such a young age.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation starts looking through the data to see who would fit the profile in Ontario for Cassidey’s organs. If no one fits the profile, they check throughout Canada, then even the United States.

Seven close family members were given a pendant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation in honour of Cassidey’s organ donation.

The inscription read, “in honour of your gift of life.”

Cassidey had seven similar bracelets placed on her wrist.

Christine Milligan said the wedding her daughter was supposed to attend went beautifully and “I’m so thankful they didn’t cancel it. Cassidey wouldn’t want that.”

Her mom says that Cassidey would most likely think it’s “amazing” that with one signature so many lives could be saved.

“Ever since she was little she was destined to do amazing things,” Christine said. “She loves people and she loves kids.”

Christine believed Cassidey would be “an amazing mom” someday and was going to be “an amazing dental hygienist” while adding “I always thought those would be the things Cassidey was amazing at, but I now very, very firmly believe this is what Cassidey is going to be amazing at – getting a new bill passed and letting other people live through her.”

Both parents have agreed that donations will be accepted to the Trent Hills Fire Department and the Brain Injury Association of Quinte District.

