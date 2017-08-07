The Cobourg Sandcastle Festival returned on Saturday.

As ominous clouds hovered overhead the beach, the rain held off for the 12th annual festival.

Thousands of people came out to watch eight master sculptors from across Canada and the United States create works of art in the sand.

Families and friends also took part in the amateur competition.

One of the biggest issues for the day was keeping Lake Ontario from taking away the art.

High winds and waves pounded the shoreline and at times made it difficult for the artists along with the viewers.

Most of the master sculptors seemed to create works depicting Canada’s 150th anniversary.