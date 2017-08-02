Sir Paul McCartney has been identified as the big special guest featured on the Foo Fighters’ forthcoming album.

Frontman Dave Grohl teased fans earlier this year when he told BBC Radio 1 the rockers had secured a number of famous names to join them in the studio for their project Concrete and Gold, claiming the list included the “biggest pop star in the world.”

He refused to share any further details about the big surprise at the time, but this week, he spoke out to deny speculation Adele had lent her vocals to a new song.

Fans had made the connection as Concrete and Gold producer Greg Kurstin had contributed to three tracks on Adele’s most recent album, 25.

He also ruled out the prospect of Taylor Swift singing on the project in his interview with Rolling Stone magazine, but now Grohl has revealed the person he branded the “biggest pop star in the world” is, in fact, Beatles icon McCartney, who switched out his signature guitar to play drums for one tune.

“He’s a pal,” Grohl told ET Canada, while drummer Taylor Hawkins explained, “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic (guitar) and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

Fans will be able to listen to the track themselves when Concrete and Gold is released next month.