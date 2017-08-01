Youth facing assault with weapon charge in Cobourg

Cobourg Police charged a male youth with assault with a weapon on Tuesday.

Police received a report of a dispute in which a male youth had assaulted an adult woman who was known to him. The woman received minor injuries and was treated at Northumberland Hills Hospital for her injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, the youth - who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act - was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon under the Criminal Code and released on a promise to appear and officer in charge undertaking with conditions.