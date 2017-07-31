YIPI program brings youths, police together

COBOURG -

There are the police, and there are the young people — and, it sometimes seems, there’s a big gulf between them.

Helping to bridge that gulf is the purpose of the annual Youth In Policing Initiative that the Cobourg Police Services operates each year.

Begun as a partnership between the police board and the Ontario Ministry of Children and Youth Services, the program employs a small corps of young people (five this year, according to student co-ordinator and team leader Sarah Sheils) for a variety of functions, from helping to clean up local parks to assisting at various public functions.

And the young people in the corps sign up for a variety of reasons.

Cobourg Collegiate Institute graduate Amelia Watts is about to begin police-foundation studies at Fleming College, so this work is obviously related to her desired career.

“That was the main reason,” Watts said.

“I had a lot of teachers at CCI come up to me and hand me the application form, saying, ‘You would be perfect for this.’”

CCI student Kyle Reid heard about the program from his parents.

“I am hoping to become a conservation officer in the future. I thought getting involved with the law would b a good way to start that whole pathway,” Reid said.

Port Hope High School student Carleen Nassak heard about the opportunity at school. She took their recommendation to apply, and was pleased to be selected.

As a future social worker, she added, it’s helpful to her to work with all kinds of people — something she has enjoyed so far.

All three named helping out at the Waterfront Festival and travelling with the Kids’ Safety Village as outstanding experiences so far this summer.

“We were down here for all of that, helping out with people in the community or visiting — there’s a lot of tourists down here,” Watts said.

The YIPIs have accompanied the Safety Village to Kingston and Sandbanks provincial park, among other communities, and Reid said the kids get a real kick out of it — “as long as they can fit into the cars,” Reid added.

These are kid-sized vehicles, whose riders are usually aged four to 10.

“I would definitely say it’s a really good program to get into,” Watts said.

“Everybody’s really great to work with, and it’s a good experience to be able to get to interact with the officers maybe at a level people don’t usually get the opportunity to — a very unique and good experience.”

Sheils was in the first YIPI program a few years back. Now an honours English student at Carleton University, she’s back again.

Sheils is the daughter of two Cobourg Police Service employees. Her mother Lyn works in finance and human resources, and her father Jeff is acting staff sergeant.

She described the program is an attempt to bridge a gap that too often exists between police and young people by showing the young people a different side of things.

“You see a lot of negative stories. This is a positive thing to show the young people,” Sheils said.

It’s an opportunity for them to get involved with policing if they wish, “but it also gives them a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes.”

They get a look, for example, at what goes into preparing to work the long weekend of the Waterfront or helping to set things up for Ribfest.

One of her own challenges as a team leader is working with the different people and, especially, the shy ones.

“You have to try to get people out of their shells and to get people from everywhere to be part of the program. We get people from different backgrounds, and we want to give everybody an opportunity,” she said.

“We’ve had some shy kids in the past, but they have kind of blossomed after that.”

Sheils also likes the networking it provides. Over their weeks in the program, the young people will visit police services in Kingston and Peel Region to meet their counterparts in those communities. In past years they have also visited Toronto and Gananoque, and Sheils especially enjoyed the conference hosted in Durham Region for these young people.

Exchange visits with their counterparts are also a highlight each summer. This year, on Aug. 17, a group of young people from Gananoque, Kingston and perhaps Peel Region will visit Cobourg. Sheils said the YIPIs are looking forward to showing them around.

cnasmith@postmedia.com