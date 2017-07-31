Police briefs July 31, 2017

Man charged with uttering threats

A 22-year-old North York male is facing threatening charges after Port Hope Police responded to a disturbance in the municipality’s south-west end.

At 12:30 a.m. July 29, police commenced an investigation which involved allegations of a man threatening to injure the complainant utilizing a knife. Police arrested the man at the scene and held him in custody for a show cause hearing. Jiwhan Choi is charged.

Woman charged with assault

A 46-year-old Port Hope woman is facing a charge of assault after Port Hope Police were called to a disturbance in the area of Walton and John streets.

Shortly before 7 p.m. July 30, police commenced an investigation into the complaint. Police received information alleging the woman slapped another woman during an argument.

Witnesses provided information of a vehicle the woman was seen leaving in. Police located the vehicle being driven on Toronto Road and completed a traffic stop. The woman, who was a passenger, was taken into custody.

Charged with common assault is Patricia Brennan. She will appear in court later in August.

Male arrested in Cobourg

At 12:15 p.m. July 30, a male waved down a Cobourg Police cruiser on Division Street to report that he had just been threatened by another male who was in possession of a weapon.

As a result of an investigation, 39-year-old Matthew Beaulieu of Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and two counts of breach of a peace bond.

Beaulieu was subsequently held for a bail hearing July 31.