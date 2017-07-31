Citizenship Ceremony this Friday in Colborne

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A special Canada 150 citizenship ceremony is taking place this Friday at the Keeler Centre in Colborne.

“As the final step to obtaining citizenship, the Citizenship Ceremony welcomes new Canadians, and highlights the rights and responsibilities of being a Canadian,” states a media release.

“Participants take the Oath of Citizenship and obtain a citizenship certificate.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the celebrates, the release notes.

The hour-long Canadian Citizenship Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and refreshments will follow.

Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs states in the release that “this is a real honour to be able to host this ceremony in Colborne as part of our Canada 150 celebrations.

“This event will be open to the public to come and watch so I encourage everyone to attend this exciting moment in the lives of these new Canadians.”

The celebration is hosted by the Cramahe Township Canada 150 Committee, Northumberland County and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

“As we celebrate Canada 150, I encourage you to reflect on what it means to be Ca­nadian –the responsibilities we share and the rights we enjoy – and celebrate living in Canada, a country recognized around the world for its opportunity, inclusiveness and diversity,” Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, stated in the same release.

