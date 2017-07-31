Busy day at the market in Buckhorn

On Tuesday morning the Buckhorn market is bustling with vendors and buyers. The parking lot is packed. Residents and cottagers alike are finding what they need and what they want from an old flour sifter at Kawartha Keepsakes to a homemade ice cream from Conlin's Creamery.



There is music to entertain. The Buckhorn Jammers playing music from the '50s, '60s and '70s and bluegrass, blues and fiddle. Just inside the sports pad is the dulcimer player providing a great respite from shopping.



In the sports pad are antiques, clothing, wooden toys, plants, ice cream, pottery and more. Jim and Audrey Chowns have been making wooden toys for 30 years. This is the first year they have been at the Buckhorn Farmers and Craft Market. They have wheeled cars, trucks, animals, tool boxes with tools and whatever you would like made. Kawartha Keepsakes has a mixture of collectables and refurbished antiques and stained glass. Tamara from Conlin's Creamery has made ice cream for years using milk, cream and real sugar but no eggs using cream cheese as a stabilizer - quality ingredients from a local vendor. Another new vendor at the market is the creator of handmade pottery. There are mugs, bowls, creamers, plates, wine tumblers on a serving tray.



In the BCC is Grandma Sandy with her homemade dog treats, milled soap and lavender soap. There is Ralph Ross that was one of the initial vendors at the market selling streak free microfiber cloths, mops and vegetable knives plus microwave splatter screens with lifetime guarantees. The tempting smells of butter tarts, cookies, muffins and bars greet you the minute you enter the building. The Watkins man is there. Jess' Kitchen is there selling cauliflower, chickpea, and sweet potato bites, and samosas. Everything is homemade!



Outside in the parking lot you will find the vegetables but also clothing and other items. There is something for everyone at the market on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 1:00 at the Buckhorn Community Centre.



90th Birthday



There was a birthday celebration for Chris Willoughby - 90 years young - at Wesley United recently. Attending was partner Cheryl, daughter Margaret, son Todd and daughter Ann, lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren, Chris' former GM colleagues, friends from far and near and church members. The party was catered by the Honky Tonk in Bridgenorth. Daughter Margaret explained that her dad retired to the summer house on Buckhorn Lake. He met Cheryl and went to live on Pigeon. They then moved to Buckhorn and are presently living in one of the lovely townhomes recently built in Buckhorn. Happy Birthday, Chris!



Calendar



FREE PETTING ZOO: Buckhorn Farmers and Craft Market on Aug. 8 from 11 - 1. Critters by Wooley Wonderland.

BUCKHORN FINE ART FESTIVAL: Buckhorn Community Centre, Aug.18, garden party 6 - 10 p.m., Aug. 19 - 20 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

MEETING: Truth and Reconciliation Chapter, Bobcaygeon, video on Curve Lake Treaties, August 7, 7 p.m., Settlers' Village

THE LAND BETWEEN: What do dark skies have to do with human health & biodiversity? Learn at the Land Between AGM, Aug. 24, 5- 7 p.m. Bobcaygeon Lawn Bowling Club. 72 Dunn St.



