Northumberland OPP report July 23 to 27

Northumberland OPP dealt with a variety of incidents this past week.

Here are some examples provided.

July 23

Police were called to a residence on Pellissier Street in Campbellford after residents reported that their home had been broken into while they were gone for the day. Two guitars and other music equipment were taken. The investigation is continuing.

July 24

Police were called to a personal injury collision in the early morning hours on County Road 9 at Harwood Road in Hamilton Township. A witness of the collision reported that a party had been ejected from the vehicle, but soon after had awoke and attempted to get back into the vehicle. A Northumberland officer attended and arrested the 40-year-old female driver of the bronze Chevy Malibu, for impaired driving. Due to the female’s minor injuries, she was accompanied by the officer and taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated. Emily Glasspool of Peterborough is charged with care or control over 80mgs and care or control while impaired. She was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Cobourg on Aug. 23.

Police responded to a report of a theft on Kings Park Avenue in Campbellford. The resident advised the officer that someone had entered through an unlocked door and stolen change off the kitchen table. Police reminded the homeowner of the importance of locking your doors even if you plan to be out for only a short time.

Police were called to the KOA Camp Site on Telephone Road in Brighton to respond to some noisy campers. The campers who were found to be intoxicated were picked up by family and left quietly without further issues.

July 25

A resident on Concession Street in Warkworth called police to report that sometime overnight her vehicle, which she had forgotten to lock, was entered and compartments were opened but nothing was taken. Police remind you that leaving your vehicle unlocked and/or with valuables in plain view offers would- be criminals an easy opportunity to victimize vehicle owners.

Around 2 a.m., police were alerted to a possible impaired driver travelling eastbound on the 401from the Durham Region area in a silver Honda Fit. Officers pulled the vehicle over on County Rd. 2 in the Municipality of Port Hope and arrested the 25-year-old male for impaired driving. Joshua Myles Landry of Port Hope is charged with care or control over 80 mgs and care or control while impaired. He was released and is set to appear in Ontario Court of Justice Cobourg on Sept. 6.

July 26

Police attended a house fire on Division Street North in Hamilton Township. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was noticed by a neighbour who called 911. There is no foul play suspected.

A business located on Industrial Park Road in the Municipality of Cramahe was broken into sometime after they closed the previous day and reopened this morning. Approximately $5,000 worth of copper clad steel wire was stolen.

July 27

Police were called to the Presquille Motel to assist in removing two unwanted parties. A 54-year-old male and 43-year-old female both from Quinte West were refusing to abide by the Motel rules. Police attended and the parties left without further problems.

A homeowner on Ravine Drive in Hamilton Township had two hedge trimmers stolen from an unlocked garden shed overnight.

Police were called to the No Frills parking lot in Brighton to assist what appeared to the concerned citizen to be an overheated dog inside a blue Ford 150 pickup. Officers attended but the vehicle and dog had left. A similar incident occurred this date in Campbellford. The vehicle was parked behind the Aron Theater. Police attended and checked on the well-being of the twp dogs located in the vehicle. The owner was located and although the dogs did not appear to be in distress the officer warned the driver about the dangers of leaving animals in vehicles during warm weather.